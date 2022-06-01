Pythons Seized At Tuas Checkpoint Euthanised Due To Severe Health Conditions, Driver Fined S$5K

Pythons Seized At Tuas Checkpoint Euthanised Due To Severe Health Conditions

From e-vapes to cigarettes and even drugs, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has seized countless illegal, consumer items.

So when officers found not one – but two pythons – in a lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, one can imagine the shock. Thankfully, they didn’t let the driver slither away.

Considering the nature of his offence, they handed him over to NParks for investigations.

Unfortunately, the pythons did not make it as they were found to have severe, chronic, and irreversible health conditions.

The authorities had to eventually euthanise them.

The driver, 51-year-old Pulenthiran Palaniappan, was sentenced and fined S$3,000 on 1 Jun.

On 7 Apr 2022, Pulenthiran, who drove a Malaysian-registered container truck, attempted to sneak live, endangered pythons into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint.

Fortunately, ICA officers found the reptiles in a styrofoam box in the vehicle.

TODAY reported that Pulenthiran agreed to help a man in Malaysia bring in the animals for an “unknown recipient” in Singapore for S$94 (RM300).

NParks subsequently seized the creatures and brought them to Mandai Wildlife Group for “health examinations”, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) noted.

Regrettably, an NParks vet found that both pythons had injuries like spinal deviation, mouth inflammation, and swelling of the eye, associated with poor handling and environmental conditions.

Due to their severe health conditions and with the pythons’ welfare in mind, they had no choice but to humanely euthanise the creatures.

Driver pleads guilty, fined S$5,000

According to TODAY, Pulenthiran pleaded guilty to importing a protected species without a valid permit.

The judge also considered two more charges for failing to take necessary steps to ensure safe transportation of the pythons so they wouldn’t suffer unnecessarily.

NParks prosecutor Ron Goh asked for a S$5,000 fine after highlighting the high risk to public health from smuggling wildlife.

However, Pulenthiran’s lawyer requested a S$3,500 fine instead, stated CNA. He explained that his client was a first-time offender who kept a clean record for the past 10 years.

He reportedly also highlighted that Pulenthiran did not receive the money for the task. And since the driver didn’t open the box after receiving it, it’s unclear if the pythons’ medical conditions were pre-existing or a result of transportation conditions.

In the end, the judge decided on a S$5,000 fine on Wednesday (1 Jun).

For importing a scheduled species without a permit, Pulenthiran could have faced up to two years’ jail, a S$50,000 fine for each species, or both.

Never bring in animals illegally

It’s always devastating to hear of animals being euthanised, particularly when such cases stem from humans’ irresponsible acts and negligence.

Regardless, this case should remind us not to bring in animals illegally for our own selfish intentions. We never know what kind of danger these innocent animals may face.

Should you have any information on suspected illegal wildlife trade activities, do not hesitate to make a report to NParks at 1800-476-1600.

