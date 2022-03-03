Redhill Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off Sneakers & Sportswear

The holiday season might’ve just ended, but you don’t have to wait for the end of the year to see exciting deals again. If 2022 is the year you intend to shed more pounds, you’ll be delighted to find this sale on sportswear and sneakers.

The LINK Warehouse Sale is making a comeback from now till Sunday (6 Mar). Expect up to 80% off deals on popular brands like Puma, Under Armour, and Sperry.

Source

With your new and sporty wardrobe, perhaps you’ll be motivated to spend more time in the gym.

Puma & Sperry footwear from $19

Having the right footwear is crucial to endure long workouts and avoid bruises on your feet.

The good news is, you can always score fresh new kicks at affordable prices if you know where to look.

The LINK Outlet Warehouse Sale is offering sneakers and slippers from $19.60. Whether you’re going on a leisurely stroll to the beach or running at our local parks, you’ll find a pair that suits your style at less than half the retail price.

Source

From modern chic to vintage retro, Sperry is offering sneakers and boat shoes that you can wear the next time you go on a picnic with your BFFs.

Source

CAT is known for its durable boots and shoes that come in handy in outdoor environments. From $49.90, you can have footwear with classic designs and premium materials.

Source

Athleisure from Puma, CAT & Everlast from $15

Even if you’re not going to the gym, athleisure outfits are a must-have so you can stay cool and refreshed in Singapore’s relentless humidity.

You can prepare for the post-rainy season with these lightweight tops and tees from PUMA.

Source

Despite having the AC on full blast, sweat stains on your back and underarms may be inevitable. Yet, PUMA’s moisture-wicking activewear from $11 will keep you refreshed, even when Singapore is heating up.

Source

Hanging out with friends for cycling or yoga sessions might be your plan to stay fit and maintain your social life. You’ll need new outfits to match these aspirations, so take your pick from Everlast’s sportswear and leggings from $19.90.

Source

Puma bags from $15

These days a belt bag or backpack is essential to store your phone, wallet, and other essentials whenever you go out. If you need a new bag for your fitness activities, you can browse Puma’s collection which starts from $15.60.

Source

Redhill Warehouse Sale from 3-6 Mar 2022

The LINK Warehouse sale will only last till Sunday (6 Mar).

Here’s how to get there if you intend to snag some discounted items soon:



LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: 3–6 Mar 2022

Opening hours: 11am–7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Head to the gym & live your fitspo dreams

Scoring new sportswear and kicks may finally give you the motivation you need to head to the gym and achieve your fitspo dreams.

With the right gear, you’ll be ready to wow friends and followers on social media with your newer, healthier lifestyle. If you’re looking for a sign to start planning your workout regime, this might just be it.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LINK Outlet Store on Facebook and Facebook, from past sale events.