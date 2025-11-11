Rider hit by durian at Jurong car park, fruit gets into crevices of motorcycle & on his shorts

Rider gets hit by durian while dismounting motorcycle, fails to spot perpetrator

A motorcyclist in Jurong faced a “smelly” surprise when a durian came hurtling down and hit him just as he was getting off his bike, splattering the pungent fruit all over his shorts and motorcycle.

To make matters worse, the durian flesh seeped into the grooves of his bike, forcing him to send it for steam cleaning.

Durian comes flying down as rider dismounts bike

The incident happened around 8.30pm on 4 Nov at an open-air car park in Jurong.

In a TikTok post, user @sgbikedaddy, a motorcycle content creator, shared photos showing his shorts and bike covered in sticky durian pulp.

Speaking to MS News, he said he had just returned from work and was dismounting his motorcycle when he suddenly heard a “heavy thud”.

“I froze for a moment in shock… Then the smell hit me,” he recalled, realising someone had tossed a durian at him from above.

By the time he looked up, the mystery durian thrower had vanished.

“Honestly, I didn’t dare stare too long in case round two came flying down,” he added.

The original posted (OP) said he has no clue why anyone would target him, but guessed that the culprit might have done it out of “frustration”.

He added that he hasn’t filed a police report yet but is considering doing so.

Rider struggled to rid of durian smell even after cleaning

Photos of the messy aftermath showed durian pulp in the crevices of his bike.

Although his bike suffered no physical damage, the cleaning process was painstaking, OP said.

He spent about 20 minutes scraping off the “mush” before sending the bike for steam cleaning — but the stench remained.

“My bike survived, but emotionally… traumatised,” he told MS News, admitting that he also started craving durian immediately following the incident.

While he acknowledged that Singaporeans love durian, he urged everyone to “never throw objects from a height” as it could cause serious harm.

Featured image adapted from @sgbikedaddy on TikTok.