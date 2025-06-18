Pasar malam stall in M’sia charges S$0.30 extra for roti john ‘without vegetables’

Stall in Malaysia charges S$0.30 extra for roti john ‘without vegetables’

A sign at a pasar malam stall in Malaysia has unexpectedly caused a stir on social media recently.

It announced that the stall was charging extra RM1 (S$0.30) for roti john, kebab, pita, and wraps if customers request them “without vegetables”.

Many netizens appeared to strongly disagree with the stall’s unique ‘rule’, evidenced by a nine-second clip posted on TikTok, which has more than 500,000 views at the time of this article.

Vegetable haters willing to pay extra charge not to eat greens

Vegetable lovers agreed with the owner’s stance.

One user jokingly asked if the owner would give them a discount if they asked for more vegetables — the opposite of what was written on the sign.

However, the sign seemed to have upset those who dislike veggies.

This user claimed they were willing to pay the extra charge or buy food from a different store just to avoid eating greens.

Others pointed out that the ‘no vegetable’ option should be cheaper, as it would cost them less to make.

Netizens hypothesise why owner set unique rule

Despite polarising opinions, many were baffled by the stall’s guidelines and wondered about the rationale behind the rule.

Some speculated that when customers ask for a ‘no vegetables’ option, the seller has to prepare an extra portion to accommodate the request.

Others believe that sellers would replace the vegetables with meat, hence decreasing their margins.

Meanwhile, others guessed that it was simply the owner’s way of encouraging customers to eat their vegetables and be healthy.

Featured image adapted from @meowmeowwwi1 on TikTok and Kadek Bonit Permadi on Canva. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.