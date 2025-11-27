2 Scoot flights between S’pore & Hat Yai cancelled amid floods, refund & rebooking options provided

2 Scoot flights between Singapore & Hat Yai cancelled

Scoot has cancelled two flights between Singapore and Hat Yai scheduled for 28 Nov, citing “operational reasons” amid severe flooding across the Thai city.

In response to queries from MS News, the airline confirmed that the affected flights are:

TR632, which was due to depart Singapore for Hat Yai at 12.05pm

TR633, which was due to depart Hat Yai for Singapore at 4.20pm

Scoot said the cancellations were made as a “precautionary measure”.

Affected customers offered refunds & rebooking options

Affected passengers may request a full refund if they choose not to proceed with their travel, or opt to rebook a Scoot flight between the same origin and destination.

Customers who booked their tickets through external parties have been advised to contact their travel agent or the airline they purchased from directly.

A check by MS News showed that two other Scoot flights on the same day remain scheduled to operate:

TR630, departing Singapore for Hat Yai at 9.55pm

TR631, departing Hat Yai for Singapore at 11.10pm (Hat Yai time)

Embassy provides transport for Singaporeans

In a Facebook update on 27 Nov, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok announced that it has arranged airport transfers for Singaporeans affected by the flooding.

Vans have been deployed to ferry citizens from Fort Senanarong to Hat Yai International Airport.

Singaporeans currently at the fort are advised to register with local authorities on-site and inform them if they wish to board the embassy-arranged transfer.

Torrential rain causes widespread flooding in Hat Yai

Hat Yai has been inundated by intense flooding after days of torrential rain, resulting in power outages, damaged homes, and multiple fatalities.

On 21 Nov, the city recorded a historic 335mm of rainfall in a single day.

The following day, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok designated Hat Yai a red-flag disaster zone.

