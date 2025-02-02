Man in China regrets selling 2 lottery scratch tickets to stranger who later wins S$75K jackpot

Man regrets selling lottery scratch tickets to stranger who later wins jackpot

In a cruel twist of fate, a man in Hefei, Anhui Province, China, unknowingly gave a stranger a jackpot prize-winning lottery scratch ticket.

In an interview with Hourly News, the man introduced himself as a “senior player” who bought whole books of scratch tickets at a lottery outlet each time.

Recently, while scratching his tickets at the outlet, a woman came in asking if she could buy single scratch tickets.

Scratch ticket wins S$75K jackpot prize

Seeing this, the man offered to sell some of his tickets to the woman.

The woman then agreed and bought two tickets from him, picking them at random.

When she scratched the second ticket in the store, she was surprised to find that she won the RMB 400,000 (S$75,624) jackpot prize.

This also caught the man by surprise, so he took the scratch ticket from the woman’s hand to check.

“I was so angry I couldn’t sleep all night,” the man revealed to Hourly News.

Netizens believe it was just a matter of luck

Netizens empathised with the man, saying they too would feel upset for a long time if they gave away a winning lottery ticket.

Some also shared that they know people who missed out on winning prizes after giving other people their tickets.

Meanwhile, one user believes that if the man had scratched the ticket himself, he might not have won as it was just not in his luck.

However, some netizens think the incident was fake and was the lottery company’s sales tactic, putting a twist on the usual winning stories.

