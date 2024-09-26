Septic tank pipe bursts on road in China, 10-meter high eruption covers cars in waste

On Tuesday (24 Sept), a septic tank pipe burst on a road construction in Guangxi, China, causing a massive eruption of waste over 10 meters high.

Footage of the incident shows the powerful explosion overturning a nearby excavator and almost shattering the rear window of a passing car.

Dashcam footage from the opposite direction also captured waste raining down on vehicles, covering a car’s windshield with faecal matter.

Explosion was caused by pressure test

According to the Nanning Municipal Emergency Management Bureau, the incident resulted from a burst septic tank pipeline.

According to ET Today, a relevant staff member clarified that the sewage pipe burst was not due to accidental contact during the road construction.

The newly installed sewage pipe ruptured after a pressure test, causing sewage to gush out.

Some vehicles suffered varying degrees of damage, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Upon receiving the report, personnel were dispatched to the scene for cleanup.

Netizens react to videos with disgust

Netizens reacted to the videos with disgust, with many saying they could smell the waste through their screens.

One netizen wondered if the cars affected would be rejected at an automatic carwash, while another suggested the drivers should drive straight into a river.

Another speculated the driver must have been unsure whether to leave the car or not.

Meanwhile, others expressed concern for the motorcyclists passing by.

Also read: Auditorium in Thailand collapses due to piled-up bird droppings, 7 students & teachers injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from