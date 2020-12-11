ShopBack Log Cake Lets You Pull $12 From It, Brings Festive Savings In The Form Of Hard Cash

Christmas is coming and it’s the season for celebrations and get-togethers. For some, such occasions warrant a log cake to sweeten up time with family and friends.

However, they can get pretty expensive and it seems ShopBack is hoping to soften the blow with their log cake which literally has cash inside it.

Image courtesy of ShopBack

Hopefully, this will make the dessert a little less sinful — well, for your wallet anyway.

Remove the cash before consumption

In a press release, rewards platform ShopBack said it has partnered with Bake Inc to produce 400 ShopBack Cashback Cakes.

With a tab at the back containing $12, ShopBack says it’s the “world’s first Christmas Cashback Cake”.

Costing $58, cake lovers will be able to retrieve 6 pieces of $2 notes by tugging on the protective plastic sheet at the back.

Source

ShopBack says this is done to remind shoppers of the upcoming 12.12 sales, during which online cash backs can be made via their platform.

Those who purchase end-of-year gifts with help from ShopBack may be able to get up to 90% cashback for over 600 brands.

Chocolate within chocolate

As for the cake itself, under rich dark chocolate cream lies a light and fluffy chocolate sponge cake with a milky chocolate swirl. That’s 3 layers of cocoa that will drive choc lovers crazy.

ShopBack says the cake is lower in sugar and doesn’t contain preservatives so you won’t have to go into panic mode about your diet even after having a slice.

They added that 6-8 people can finish the 500g cake. Those interested can get their hands on it by scanning the QR code below for a voucher that can be redeemed on their mobile app.

Image courtesy of ShopBack

The cakes can then be collected at any Bake Inc outlet.

Getting that bread

This quirky cashback cake gives a whole new meaning to “getting that bread“. After all, it’s not every day that you’d find $2 notes attached to one.

We wonder if ShopBack would come up with an ang bao version for Chinese New Year. We guess only time will tell.

