Short thundery showers on most afternoons in 1st half of March, may extend into evening

Short thundery showers in March to result in above-average rainfall

After a day spell in early February, thundery showers are forecast for most afternoons in the first half of March.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Friday (28 Feb).

The thundery showers over the next two weeks are expected over parts of Singapore, MSS said.

They will be “mostly of short duration”.

On occasion, the wet weather will extend into the evening, MSS noted, adding:

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of March 2025 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Northeast Monsoon conditions to continue

The showers will come as the prevailing Northeast Monsoon conditions are expected to continue during the fortnight.

That means winds will blow mainly from the northwest or northeast.

The Northeast Monsoon season typically lasts until March, MSS has previously said.

Maximum temperature to range from 33-34°C on most days

However, daily maximum temperatures are forecast to be as warm as usual.

They are likely to range from 33°C to 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the maximum temperature may also “slightly exceed” 34°C.

Mostly above-average rainfall in 2nd half of February

Over the last two weeks of February, most parts of the island recorded above-average rainfall.

While Mandai experienced 82% above-average rainfall, Clementi was the driest, with 59% below-average rainfall.

Thundery showers fell on some afternoons, and in the evening on a few days.

Particularly, heavy thundery showers fell in the afternoon of 17 Feb, caused by strong solar heating coupled with convergence of winds. A daily total rainfall of 77.9mm was registered at Ang Mo Kio that day — the highest rainfall recorded for the period.

As for the daily maximum temperatures, they were below 34°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of these two weeks was 34.2°C, recorded at Clementi on 17 Feb and Jurong West on 22 Feb.

