La Fez Café & Bakery In Siglap Will Bring You On A Moroccan Getaway

Themed cafés and cuisines have the ability to transport us to faraway places. As we wait for leisure travel to resume, here’s a new joint that could momentarily take us to Morocco.

Located in Siglap, La Fez Café & Bakery is a Moroccan-inspired restaurant with horseshoe arches, rose pink interiors, and Mediterranean dishes.

Travel-starved Singaporeans eager for a change of scenery now have a new destination for their meals.

Siglap café has horseshoe arches for good luck

La Fez Café & Bakery is inspired by the Moroccan city of Marrakesh — otherwise known as the ‘Rose City’.

You’ll find the Arabic decorations even before stepping inside the café with the horseshoe arch windows lining the eatery’s exterior.

According to Muslim beliefs, the horseshoe arch is said to offer good fortune and protection.

Siglap café has rose-pink interiors

Similar to Marrakesh’s rose-tinted buildings, the central bar is painted salmon pink and decorated with eye-catching golden shelves.

Whether you choose to take a seat in their rattan chairs or comfy benches, you’ll find ample space for catching up with your squad amid the hustle and bustle of your busy lives.

Visitors who adore souvenirs can even find Marrakesh prayer mats and other authentic trinkets on their built-in shelves.

True to its theme, the bathroom also has ceramic sinks, indoor plants, as well as horseshoe-shaped mirrors that are similar to establishments in Morocco.

Arabic dishes & coffee available

Espresso fans in search of a dose of caffeine can opt for their spellbinding Nous Nous which is a half-espresso and half-milk beverage.

Nous Nous – $3.90

Their Riad Breakfast features poached eggs atop grilled tomato slices, spinach, and a grilled sourdough bread. To accentuate the flavour, they’ve also drizzled the dish with their signature Arabesque spice.

Riad Breakfast – $11.90

Health-conscious individuals who love veggies for their meals can opt for the Sahara Roasted Cauliflower with Bulgur infused with cheese and spices.

Sahara Roasted Cauliflower with Bulgur – $14.90

If you can’t make up your mind, go for the Majorelle Shakshuka with Feta Cheese, which the waiter will bring to you in a traditional tagine.

Just from its appearance, we can tell foodies will go gaga over the poached eggs with spiced tomato and pepper sauce.

Majorelle Shakshuka with Feta Cheese – $19.90

Dine at La Fez for a Moroccan getaway

La Fez Café & Bakery is located along East Coast Road, just a few blocks away from Siglap Centre.

La Fez Café And Bakery

Address: 907 East Coast Road, #01-04 Springvale, S459107

Opening hours: 8am–8pm (Tue-Thu), 8am–10.30pm (Fri-Sun), closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT: Bedok Station

La Fez is a Muslim-owned eatery and is pending Halal certification at the time of writing.

Do stop by if you’re looking to satisfy your wanderlust for exotic Moroccan cuisine and architecture.

While we can’t get on a plane just yet, perhaps this café will inspire us to remain optimistic about our future travel plans.

