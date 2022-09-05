S’pore’s Largest Indoor Skatepark & School Opens 1 Oct, Unleash Your Inner Sk8er Boi

Singapore’s Largest Indoor Skatepark Set To Open On 1 Oct At Dhoby Ghaut

Mall-hopping is arguably one of Singaporeans’ favourite weekend activities, and with all that we get to do in malls, it’s no wonder why.

Apart from shopping and dining, we can now add skateboarding to the list of things to do in a shopping centre.

Come 1 Oct, the largest indoor skatepark and school in Singapore will be opening at GR.iD Mall in Dhoby Ghaut.

It will also be the first indoor space in the country to have a range of facilities dedicated to skateboarding.

Indoor skatepark has over 6,000 square feet of space

The indoor skatepark is operated by local skateboarding school Por Vida Skateboarding.

Founder Pham Tan pointed out that while there are many skateparks around, hot or rainy weather can be a hindrance.

With an indoor location like GR.iD, skateboarders can hone their skills regardless of what the weather’s like.

Oh, and it’s also air-conditioned so there’s no need to worry about the heat.

Being the largest indoor skatepark in Singapore, its 6,708 sq ft-wide space will be fully utilised with a wide variety of skate obstacles like mini ramps, quarter pipes, and even a wave ramp.

The variety of obstacles caters to skateboarders of all ages and skill levels, so there’ll be a proper space to train regardless of whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned pro.

Skateboarding is not all one can do there. Those who want to try rollerblading, roller skating, longboarding, and surf skating are welcome too.

Skatepark doubles as school for all ages & skill levels

As Por Vida Skateboarding originated as a team of certified skateboard instructors, one can also sign up for lessons at the indoor skatepark.

Age is not a barrier when it comes to picking up the sport — their students range from as young as five to those in their 60s.

According to one of the organisation’s students, 44-year-old J. Corey Lee, she managed to overcome her fear to skateboard well and can now even perform tricks.

She added that skateboarding is a “great way to build confidence and relieve stress”.

Indoor skatepark has retail space, refreshment area & shower

The massive space also boasts a retail area and a rest area with refreshments so you can shop and hang out while taking a break from your skate sesh.

In the retail area, visitors can rent or purchase the latest skateboarding gear.

In between sessions, they can also wind down at the rest area while enjoying some refreshments.

Then, before they leave, skateboarders can freshen up at the mall’s shower facilities.

Starting today (5 Sep), the first 50 sign-ups will receive goodie bags containing exclusive Por Vida Skateboarding merchandise.

First-time students can also register for trial lessons, during which trainers will assess them to determine a suitable lesson plan.

Both solo and group lessons are available as well, and all registrations can be done via the website.

If you’re ready to unleash your inner adrenaline junkie, here’s how you can get to the skatepark once it opens its doors on 1 Oct:

Por Vida Skateboarding Indoor Park & School @ GR.iD Mall

Address: 1 Selegie Rd, Singapore 188306

Opening Hours: 10 am – 10 pm daily

Nearest MRT: Dhoby Ghaut Station

Bring out your inner Sk8er Boi or Girl

Any activity that lets us get off the couch and on our feet automatically gets our vote of approval.

We hope this encourages more Singaporeans to try out skateboarding.

Who knows — it might even nurture an Olympic skateboarder or two in the future.

