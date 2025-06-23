Faishal Ibrahim reassures S’porean students in Middle East amid rising tensions, vows Gov’t support

Faishal Ibrahim checks in on Singaporean students in Middle East

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, has reached out to Singaporean students pursuing Islamic studies in the Middle East, assuring them that their safety and welfare remain a top priority for the Government.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (22 June), Assoc Prof Faishal shared that government agencies are in close contact with these students and continue to monitor regional developments closely.

Faishal Ibrahim speaks with over 40 student leaders in Egypt & Jordan

Expressing concern over “escalating tensions” in the region, Assoc Prof Faishal said he was “especially worried” about Singaporeans living in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

On Saturday (21 June), he held a video call with more than 40 student leaders from the Singapore Students Welfare Assembly in Egypt and the Singaporean Students’ Association in Jordan.

The call aimed to reassure the student community, provide updates, and offer a listening ear to those navigating the situation abroad.

“It was an opportunity for me to check in on our students, to listen, understand, and offer my assurance that the safety, well-being and welfare of our students are foremost in our minds,” Assoc Prof Faishal explained.

Muis & MFA actively monitoring students’ welfare

Assoc Prof Faishal noted that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to support students overseas.

“The Government continues to monitor the developments in the region closely,” he said.

Muis’ Student Liaison Officers (SLOs) remain in regular contact with students to ensure they are safe and well-informed about any regional developments.

He praised the student leaders for stepping up and helping one another during this period, calling their actions a reflection of the community’s strength and solidarity.

“In these times of uncertainty, I am heartened that our student leaders are stepping up to engage their peers, and looking out for one another,” Assoc Prof Faishal wrote in his post.

Newly appointed to Muslim Affairs portfolio

On 21 May, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Assoc Prof Faishal would take over the Muslim Affairs portfolio from Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who held the role for seven years.

This leadership refresh aims to bring in younger office-holders to engage the community and carry forward shared aspirations.

At a press conference following the Cabinet reshuffle, Assoc Prof Faishal acknowledged the “big responsibility” ahead and expressed gratitude to Mr Masagos for his years of service.

He pledged to continue strengthening existing community programmes while engaging youth and stakeholders to build a more resilient and united Muslim community in Singapore.

Also read: Cabinet reshuffle: 6 most notable changes in S’pore govt, a look at PM Wong’s ‘strongest possible team’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore on YouTube.