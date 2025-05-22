Redditor accuses PM Wong of trying to ‘consolidate power’ with new Cabinet, netizens say he’s overthinking

Redditor slams Cabinet reshuffle, gets called out for ‘rage bait’ post

Nearly three weeks after the 2025 general election (GE2025), Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced his new Cabinet line-up on Wednesday (21 May).

The new Cabinet included several reshuffles, including two new acting Ministers — Jeffrey Siow and David Neo.

While some of the changes caught Singaporeans by surprise, one netizen slammed the new line-up by accusing PM Wong of trying to “consolidate power”.

Redditor slams Cabinet reshuffle

In a thread titled “It’s Lawrence Wong’s world and we’re all living in it”, the Original Poster (OP) took to the Singapore Raw Subreddit to express their dissatisfaction with the new Cabinet line-up.

“I’m surprised that no one is really talking about the invisible hierarchy Lawrence Wong has created to consolidate power in his hands. What happened to checks and balances?” the OP lamented.

According to the OP, PM Wong “consolidated his power” by having only one Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) — Mr Gan Kim Yong — along with three Coordinating Ministers.

The user also took issue with PM Wong retaining the Finance portfolio, claiming it’s an indication that “he doesn’t trust anyone else to have the kind of visibility and influence”.

OP suggest Desmond Lee was overqualifed for Education portfolio

The education portfolio was one of the major reshuffles announced on Wednesday.

During his press conference, PM Wong described incoming Education Minister Desmond Lee as someone who has a “quiet but effective” leadership style that brings out “the best in every child, and to advance Singapore’s (our) culture of lifelong learning.”

However, the OP interpreted PM Wong’s “quiet” description of Mr Lee negatively.

He then went on a rant pointing out how PM Wong and Mr Lee entered politics around the same time and how he “played a pivotal role in saving the PAP’s ass in West Coast GRC in 2020“.

Given Mr Lee’s credentials, the OP felt Mr Lee is overqualified for the Education portfolio:

Is Lawrence Wong that threatened by someone who’s respected at the ground level?

OP slammed Edwin Tong’s promotion

The OP also took offence at how Mr Edwin Tong was promoted to Law Minister. According to them, Mr Tong had “damaged the public trust in the PAP’s government” during the Raeesah Khan saga.

“Yet he gets rewarded?” the user asked.

Ending his post, the OP accused PM Wong of only promoting those who “aren’t threatening to his position and creating invisible hierarchies”.

Netizens call out OP for ‘rage bait’ post

The post led to heated conversations in the comments section, with netizens slamming the OP for their criticism.

One user wrote, “Rage bait post”, adding that it was a “very safe predictable” Cabinet line-up. They even asked the user to “stop creating drama when there’s none”.

Another netizen added that the points mentioned by the OP are “far-fetched”. They also pointed out how the OP had seemingly downplayed the Education portfolio, suggesting it could be a stepping stone to “something higher”.

As for the OP’s thoughts on Mr Tong’s promotion, another user described it as “mental gymnastics to the max”, suggesting that the OP was overthinking.

Featured image by Ministry of Digital Development and Information.