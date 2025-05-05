SMRT Trains fined S$240K for death of worker in 2020 accident at Bishan Depot

SMRT Trains fined for workplace safety failures in death of worker

More than five years after a fatal accident took the life of a technical officer, SMRT Trains has been fined S$240,000.

At a hearing at the State Courts on Monday (5 May), the penalty was imposed on the rail operator for workplace safety failures.

Worker died after rod shot out from machine & hit him

On 23 March 2020, 30-year-old technical officer Muhammad Afiq Senaw was operating a hydraulic press machine at Bishan Depot together with a colleague, according to court documents cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He inserted a new part into the machine, but it got misaligned because an old part was not removed first.

Pressure built up in the machine, causing a rod to shoot out of the machine and strike Mr Afiq in his lower jaw.

He was treated at the scene, then sent to the hospital, but passed away from face and chest injuries.

He had reportedly planned on getting married later that year.

A coroner later ruled that his death was an “unfortunate misadventure”.

SMRT could’ve been fined up to S$1 million over death of worker

In 2023, SMRT was charged in court with one count of failing to take reasonable measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees — an offence under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

It pleaded guilty to the offence, which carries a maximum fine of S$1 million.

According to the charge, SMRT failed to install a pressure gauge for the hydraulic press machine when it was dismantled for repair in 2018. This safety measure was noted in the machine’s operating manual.

On Monday, Ministry of Manpower prosecutor Kimberly Boo told the court that a pressure gauge would have told Mr Afiq whether the force in the machine had increased disproportionately.

SMRT also did not limit the maximum operating pressure of the machine, which was set at a pressure that was way too high for the job that Mr Afiq was doing that day.

Also, the rail operator did not ensure that the machine’s pieces were engaged and interlocked so that they would not get displaced.

SMRT’s lawyer says incident was ‘extreme scenario’

Defending SMRT during sentencing, its lawyer said the accident was an “extreme scenario” with no possible safeguards.

It did not happen due to a flagrant disregard for safety, she added, citing SMRT’s track record.

The company had operated the hydraulic press machine for more than 20 years without incident. It had also not reported any workplace accidents for the past five years, she noted.

She also stated that SMRT’s workplace injury rate was lower than average in Singapore’s transport and logistics industry.

Prosecutor cites 5 previous convictions for which SMRT was fined

But Ms Boo rebutted these claims, pointing out that SMRT had five previous convictions for workplace safety failures between 2010 and 2020.

In 2016, two workers were killed by a train, resulting in the rail operator being fined S$400,000.

In 2018, a worker’s leg had to be amputated after another accident, for which SMRT was fined S$230,000.

These incidents amounted to a “pattern” of offending, the prosecutor charged, urging the court to send a strong signal.

In fining SMRT Trains, Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun took into consideration its prior convictions, he said, adding that the company and its workers should proactively address safety risks.

Another worker died in 2021

Since Mr Afiq’s death, another SMRT worker has been involved in a fatal workplace accident.

In June 2021, a 43-year-old technician was killed after a car jack gave way at Ang Mo Kio Bus Depot, causing a bus he was working on to fall on him.

Another technician, 44, who was working together with him, escaped death with chest pains.

