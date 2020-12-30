Snake Allegedly Slithered From Tampines HDB Toilet

We’ve all seen news of people encountering snakes in toilet bowls, claiming that it happened in Singapore.

On Wednesday (30 Dec), another video of a snake being yanked out of a toilet has surfaced, and the incident allegedly took place at Block 344 in Tampines.

The “extraction” was done with a makeshift noose attached to a pole.

This incident has come to the attention of the Animals Concern Research & Education Society (ACRES), who said the snake could have been gravely injured in the process.

Snake allegedly appeared in Tampines toilet

In a video posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore, a snake could be seen being taken out of a toilet bowl in a forceful manner.

The man in the video wrapped a makeshift noose around the snake’s head and forcefully tried to pull the rest of its body out.

The snake’s head was bent at an acute angle while the man looked like he was wrangling it.

The incident allegedly happened in Tampines, according to the person who posted the video.

ACRES concerned about man’s handling of snake

In a statement, ACRES said they did not receive any calls about the incident. However, they are very concerned about the handling of the snake in the video.

They said using a makeshift noose and forcefully tugging it shows the person involved didn’t have proper training in animal care.

ACRES added that the python would surely have suffered severe injuries from the rough handling.

The animal welfare group said rescuing snakes from difficult situations require patience and technique to prevent harming the reptiles.

They urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact their 24-hour hotline at 9783 7782.

The number can also be called should you see a wild animal in distress.

Call the professionals

While many of us would probably be frightened to see a snake in the toilet, we shouldn’t be rash in handling them.

After all, they are living things that deserve humane treatment. The best course of action should one see a potentially dangerous animal in their home is to call professionals like ACRES.

