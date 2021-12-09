Sony Has Up To $100 Off Cameras & Wireless Earbuds Till 2 Jan 2022

Orchard Road’s all decked out in floral lights, and you’ve finally made plans to stroll along the streets arm in arm in arm in arm in arm with your 5-pax clique.

But for a legit night-time photo op, it’s best to go fully prepared with the right camera.

Whether you’re a music connoisseur who wants to replace your worn out headphones by day, or an aspiring TikTok vlogger-YouTuber-micro-influencer by night, Sony’s EOY sale – both online and in physical retail outlets – will probably pique your interest.

We’ve compiled a list of the best deals below, so you’ll be well-informed before carting out.

Sony wireless earbuds & phones from $139

Nothing says ‘I hear you’ better than the gift of earbuds to your bae this Christmas.

For the pastel-aesthetic loving crowd who’re looking for Bluetooth®-enabled earbuds to pair with your smartphones, consider Sony’s Wireless WF-C500 Earbuds.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds – $139

Source

The sleekly designed earphones come in 4 colours: black, green, orange and white, with a fine fade-out function and ability to dish out high-frequency sounds.

Bid tangled, wiry messes of cables in your bags goodbye with this next gadget.

Sony’s award-winning Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – which are water, dust & sweat-resistant – is a perennial best-seller for their impressive battery life and specs.

Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones WF-1000XM4 -$349 (U.P. $379)

Image courtesy of Sony

Clocking in at over 24 hours’ worth of battery life, you can confidently embark on that half-day commute from coast to coast on the MRT without worrying about running out of juice for your favourite Spotify playlists.

Speaking of battery life, if your pockets are deeper and you’re looking to splurge a little more, check out the Xperia™ 5 III.

Sony Xperia™ 5 III – $1,499

Image courtesy of Sony



This phone has camera optics reaching 105mm, lightning-fast focus, and a long-lasting, all-day battery and comes with $437 worth of free gifts:

Truly Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones WF-SP800N

Xperia™ 5 III Leather Handphone Case + Fast Charge Power Bank.

Non-stop scrolling TikTok’s infinity feed for doggo videos, here we come.

Sony cameras for festive EOY vlogging

Budding vloggers who’re looking to get more serious about their craft will be shopping around for a good starter camera.

Sony Alpha 7C – $2,399 (U.P. $2,499)

Image courtesy of Sony



Sony’s Alpha 7C is a compact model that can be slipped into any sling bag easily. At $100 off its original price of $2,499 for the body of the camera, it packs specs that won’t compromise image quality.

Sony ZV-1 – $919 (U.P. $999)

Image courtesy of Sony



As for selfie-friendly Sony ZV-1, it comes with a vari-angle LCD screen that lets you ‘monitor’ yourself with minimal effort, instead of squinting through a tiny peephole to screen pics.

Image courtesy of Sony

While vlogging, a mic that eliminates atmospheric noise is also key to capturing a crisp narrative–you’ll get this for $919, which is $80 off the OG price, during the sale.

Next-day delivery for Sony merch with min. $100 spend

Most of us have been on the prowl for discounts as of late, hunting down the perfect gifts for our loved ones. Besides the deals above, keep an eye out for these gadgets as well:

For the first 100 MS News readers, key in the promo code <MSN8OFF> to claim an extra $8 off with a minimum $250 spend at the Sony Online Store. Do note that terms & conditions apply.

Besides reduced prices, however, a pro-tip for less seasoned shoppers is to take note of additional perks before carting out your hauls.

Here’s the full suite of services available for Sony’s customers this festive season:

Free next-day delivery (min. $100 spend)

Free gift-wrapping

Extra 3 months warranty if you register online

Dedicated product consultants via WhatsApp at 6341 9945

Sony Store Gift Card

Image courtesy of Sony

Finally, if bae’s the kind of person whose tastes are rather hard to predict, consider getting them a Sony Store Gift Card – so they get to pick their choice gadget on your tab.

Capture precious memories as the year closes

Selfies. Love them or hate them, we can’t deny that there’s finesse involved in taking a solid portrait at your most flattering angle.

It doesn’t hurt to have a good camera with all the specs and tech abilities to support any vlogging as well.

More importantly, we hope that this festive season comes with many opportunities to capture moments spent with your loved ones, as well as show our appreciation via meaningful gifts for the ones that matter most.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Sony.

Featured image courtesy of Sony.