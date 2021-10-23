Stalls Located Next To Each Other In Popular Kim San Leng Coffee Shop

Singapore’s coffee shops are popular places to have meals, thanks to their cheap food and convenient heartland locations.

However, they’re also popular with pests like rodents and cockroaches, and operators have a difficult task keeping them away.

Unfortunately, 2 stalls at a popular coffee shop in Bishan have failed to ensure they’re free of rat infestation, and have been fined.

Their licences have also been suspended till 1 Nov.

Bishan coffee shop is popular makan place

The Kim San Leng coffee shop in Bishan Central is one of the more well-known makan places in the area.

That’s probably due to its wide variety of food and 24-hour operations.

However, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced this week that 2 stalls in #01-522 of Block 511, Bishan Street 13 had been suspended.

That address matches that of the famed Kim San Leng coffee shop in Bishan Central.

1 of the stalls sells fish porridge

According to the press release from SFA, 1 of the stalls is simply named Teochew Fish Porridge.

They accumulated 12 demerit points over 12 months for failing to keep their premises free of rat infestation – 6 points each for 2 counts.

Hence, they were fined $800 in total.

Due to the demerit points collected, they were also eligible for a suspension of either 2 or 4 weeks, or licence cancellation.

They were thus ordered to shut for 2 weeks from 19 Oct to 1 Nov.

All their food handlers must also reattend Food Safety Course Level 1 and pass it before they can resume work.

2nd stall serves economic rice

The other stall affected is Teck Ee Economic Mixed Vegetable Rice & Porridge, said another SFA press release.

Similarly, they racked up 12 demerit points over 12 months for failing to keep their premises free of rat infestation – and were also fined $800.

Their suspension period is also from 19 Oct to 1 Nov.

Stalls located next to each other

Their suspensions aren’t the only thing the stalls have in common.

According to Google Maps images, they’re also located next to each other.

Considering they were both infested by the same pests, that’s probably not surprising.

Operators reminded to observe good hygiene

SFA reminded food operators to observe good hygiene practices and hire registered food handlers only.

As they take a serious view of such offences, the agency will take firm action against those who contravene the Environmental Public Health Act.

They also asked members of the public to report any poor hygiene practices in food establishments to them via their online feedback form or via phone at 68052871.

Cleaning up their act

Being in the F&B industry is tough, especially during the pandemic. Operators may find it tough to totally eradicate pests from their premises.

However, good hygiene is one of the most basic and important aspects of running a food business, and shouldn’t be compromised in any way.

Hopefully, after this period of suspension, the affected stalls will literally clean up their act and assure customers their food is safe.

