Sylvia Chan back as life coach with tell-all podcasts about getting ‘cancelled’

Sylvia Chan appears on YouTube with tell-all podcasts

After getting ‘cancelled’ on social media and announcing her journey towards being a life coach, former Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan is back on YouTube with a series of podcasts.

Yesterday (10 March), Chan unveiled her no-holds-barred podcast titled ‘Dirty Messy Free’, which she is embarking on with life coach Daniel Lim.

Prior to her new project, Chan made headlines after NOC employees shared proof of her abusive behaviour towards them online.

Internet ‘cancelled’ her after allegations of mistreatment

Some may recall that Chan and her ex-husband Ryan Tan announced their divorce in May 2020. Tan then NOC’s CEO.

After NOC subsequently shuttered, accusations towards Chan started to arise. Notably, Chan was exposed for her verbal abuse and mistreatment of employees.

Due to the public backlash against her, Chan kept a low profile on her social media platforms.

Announces new YouTube podcasts

She was, however, not resolved to remain in the shadows forever.

In a series of Instagram posts on Saturday (9 March), Chan teased her followers about an upcoming announcement at 10am the next day (10 March).

When the day came, the first two podcast sessions were posted on Dirty Messy Free’s YouTube, with long intros comprising snippets of seemingly juicy details.

The first episode discusses what Chan deemed to be a “10-year abusive relationship”. The second details her experience of being “cancelled” and investigated by the police after the NOC saga unfolded.

In the channel’s YouTube description, Dirty Messy Free describes the podcast’s content as:

From confronting lies, divorce, fake friendships to the shocking surprises along the way, we dive into life’s toughest lessons from facing cancel culture head-on.

At the time of writing, the channel has just over 1,500 subscribers.

Also read: NOC Staff Break Silence On Alleged Mistreatment, Seek Accountability From CEO Sylvia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @dirtymessyfree, @sylsyl.chan & @litolab on Instagram and Dirty Messy Free on YouTube.