Taman Jurong CC Has Pop-Up Library For Residents To Promote Reading In Community

Some might say reading is a dying habit in this digital age.

With Netflix, YouTube, and even Disney+ thrown into the mix, many would rather numb their tired minds with these platforms than pick up a book.

However, youth journalism programme The Caterpillar Voices has started a pop-up library with the help of Taman Jurong CC in hopes to bring back the lost art of reading.

If you’d like to take a look or bring your little ones for a book excursion, The Caterpillar Library is located at Taman Jurong CC.

Taman Jurong pop-up library allows residents to give & take books for free

As shown on the poster perched atop the bookshelf, residents are able to give and take books for free — they can give a book to spread love, or take one to be inspired.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (27 Jan), The Caterpillar Libary shared that donations have been overwhelmingly positive.

However, due to space constraints, they urged people to donate their pre-loved books to other organisations too.

In another post on 25 Feb, they also encouraged residents to refrain from sharing textbooks and assessment books.

Food cabinet for the underprivileged next to library

Recently, a food care-binet was added next to the library.

Besides being able to contribute to the book depository, residents can now simultaneously donate food to those in need too.

Rules to make note of

While both the pop-up library and food care-binet are fantastic movements in their own rights, protocols need to be in place in order for the initiative to run smoothly.

Hence, here are some ground rules for you to take note of if you’re interested in swinging by to donate or utilise the space.

As mentioned before, they encourage both fiction and non-fiction books in good condition.

However, you should refrain from sharing magazines as well as books with controversial, political, religious or sexual content.

As for the food care-binet, contributions should only be unopened non-perishable.

They should also have a shelf life of at least 3 months, and be halal food items.

Let’s all do our part and abide by these easy-to-follow rulesets.

Kudos to organisers

It’s indeed undeniable that reading truly is becoming a lost art.

However, with initiatives like this in place, we hope that people, especially our youth, will be encouraged to pick a book and begin their reading endeavours again.

Just like how a film is able to take you on a wild – or slow if that’s what you prefer – adventure, books likewise have the ability to do so.

Above all, thank you The Caterpillar Voices and Taman Jurong CC for keeping this lil’ library running.

