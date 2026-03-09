3 teenagers arrested after allegedly robbing man of One Piece cards worth S$8K at MacPherson

Teenagers allegedly robbed & assaulted man at MacPherson, stole his One Piece trading cards

Three teenagers who met a 34-year-old man in MacPherson allegedly assaulted and robbed him of S$8,000 worth of One Piece trading cards.

They have been arrested, and one of them was charged, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (8 March).

The trio met the man along Balam Road on the pretext of buying the trading cards, according to preliminary investigations.

However, they allegedly assaulted him and stole the items, SPF said.

The victim was sent to the hospital in a conscious state after sustaining minor injuries.

Police arrest teenagers & recover One Piece cards

The police were alerted at about 1.10am last Friday (6 March), after which officers from Bedok Police Division took action.

They identified three teenagers aged between 15 and 17 after conducting ground enquiries and making use of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

The youths were arrested within 16 hours of the report, and the cards recovered.

1 teenager charged with robbery with hurt

One of the teenagers, aged 17, was charged in court on Monday (9 March) with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The other two teenagers are assisting with police investigations.

Public advised to remain calm when encountering robbers

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”, pledging to “spare no effort” to nab offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

It advised members of the public who encounter robbers to remain calm and look out for the culprit’s physical appearance and distinctive features.

They should then notify the police as soon as possible.

Also read: 17-year-old boy allegedly robs victim with karambit knife in Jurong West, arrested for armed robbery

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @onepiece.cardgame on Instagram. Photo on the right for illustration purposes only.