Tesla bonnet flips open while driver changes lanes at Thomson Road, netizens dub it ‘air brakes’

Tesla Model Y bonnet flips open during lane-change on Thomson Road, netizens discuss how this could happen

A Tesla Model Y’s bonnet suddenly flipped open while the driver was in the process of changing lanes along Thomson Road.

The incident occurred on 1 Feb at around 1.17pm and was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The clip has since gone viral, racking up over 150,000 views and over 1,000 reactions.

Tesla changes lane, ‘frunk’ suddenly pops open

Unlike petrol-powered cars, the Tesla Model Y’s front bonnet houses storage space instead of the usual engine components.

This storage compartment is known as a front trunk, or “frunk”, and is common in many electric vehicles (EVs).

At the start of the clip, the Tesla is seen travelling in the middle lane along Thomson Road.

After trailing another vehicle for a few seconds, the driver signals right and begins to move into the camcar’s lane.

However, just as the Tesla merges and moves in front of the dashcam car, the frunk suddenly flips up, blocking the driver’s forward view.

The driver immediately brakes, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Several pieces of paper can also be seen flying out from the frunk as it springs open.

Fortunately, the dashcam vehicle was at a safe distance and managed to switch lanes to pass the now-stranded Tesla safely.

As the camcar drove past the Tesla, the rear camera showed that the frunk appeared largely empty, apart from an orange-coloured item inside.

Some netizens amused, others puzzled

Many netizens found humour in the incident, despite the potential danger of a bonnet flying open mid-drive.

One of the top-liked comments cheekily described the Tesla as having an “advanced brake system”.

Others joked that the scene looked like something straight out of a Transformers movie.

Some even quipped that the flying papers were the driver’s “report”, now scattered across the road.

However, not everyone was amused.

A number of commenters questioned how the car was able to move off if the frunk was not properly secured, suggesting there could have been a technical issue involved.

How could this happen?

According to the Model Y’s Owner’s Manual, there are numerous measures and safeguards in place regarding the frunk.

If the frunk is not properly closed, a “door open” indicator appears on the touchscreen. The vehicle’s display will also visually show that the bonnet is ajar.

Tesla further advises drivers to ensure the hood is securely latched by attempting to gently lift the front edge to confirm there is no movement before driving off.

The manual makes clear that it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure the frunk is fully closed.

There are also built-in countermeasures. If a driver attempts to shift from “Park” to “Drive” with the frunk open, a confirmation prompt appears on the touchscreen.

Additionally, if the vehicle is driven with the frunk open, a speed limit is automatically enforced.

MS News has reached out to Tesla for comments on the matter.

