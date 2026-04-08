Thai PM urges private sector to adopt WFH arrangements amid rising energy costs

Energy crisis prompts Thailand’s PM to advise private sector to consider WFH arrangements

Thailand’s Prime Minister (PM) Anutin Charnvirakul has called on the private sector to consider implementing work-from-home (WFH) arrangements as part of efforts to address the country’s rising energy costs.

In a Facebook post on 6 April, the PM urged businesses to help reduce energy consumption as Thailand faces growing challenges from escalating global tensions and energy shortages.

Thailand faces rising energy insecurity

The Thai PM highlighted the global energy crisis exacerbated by escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that securing vital natural resources, particularly oil, would become more difficult.

He pointed to US President Trump’s ultimatum to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, stating that if Iran did not open the strait by 8am on 8 April, the US would launch attacks on Iran’s bridges and power plants.

For Thailand, this means access to crude oil could be further restricted, despite the recent safe passage of a Thai tanker through the strait.

While the public sector has already shifted to WFH where feasible, PM Anutin now calls for the private sector’s cooperation in following suit.

He also urged Thais to reduce private vehicle use and adopt other energy-saving measures to help the nation conserve resources during the ongoing crisis.

Thais feeling the pinch of rising petrol costs

The energy situation in Thailand has already begun affecting ordinary citizens.

Last month, a lorry driver tragically died after waiting ten hours for fuel. Some individuals have even resorted to selling their vehicles after being unable to afford the rising petrol prices.

Gas stations around the country have struggled to meet demand, with many turning away customers after running out of supply before noon.

Compounding the issue, smugglers have taken advantage of the scarcity, with the Thai government investigating the disappearance of 57 million litres of oil during transport last week.

Also read: Motorist in Thailand camps out in tent overnight at gas station to be first in line amid oil shortage

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Featured image adapted from Anutin Charnvirakul on Facebook and Patcharin Jitjang on Facebook.