Thailand Temperatures May Drop By Up To 8°C, Spend A Chilly Christmas There

Temperatures In Thailand May Drop By Up To 8°C Until 25 Dec

Southeast Asia is usually not the first place that comes to mind when the words “chilly Christmas” pop up.

However, that looks set to change as temperatures in Thailand have been forecast to drop by up to 8°C.

The drastic change will be brought about by a cold spell from China, which will extend into the country.

Temperatures are set to dip starting today (20 Dec) and may last until 25 Dec.

Mass of cold air from China will sweep across Thailand & South China Sea

Thailand’s Meteorological Department announced the temperature changes in a Facebook post this morning (20 Dec).

It stated that a high-pressure system — which is a mass of cold air — stemming from China would sweep across Thailand.

This would result in cold and windy weather in many parts of Thailand, particularly in northeastern provinces.

There, temperatures are expected to drop by 5°C to 8°C, while the northern region will see drops of 4°C to 6°C.

Meanwhile, the central region, where Bangkok is located, and the eastern provinces will experience dips of 3°C to 5°C.

Besides that, temperatures in the upper southern region of Thailand will drop by 2°C to 4°C.

The coldest place to be, however, will be the mountainous areas in the north, where Chiang Mai is located.

The Meteorological Department predicts temperatures to range from 3°C to 10°C, with frost in some areas.

While bringing sweaters and padded jackets with you on a Thailand trip might seem strange, it looks like you really might have to add those items to your packing list.

Strong winds expected to increase in south of Thailand

The statement went on to warn against the increase of strong winds in the southern region of Thailand, especially between 22 and 25 Dec.

In contrast to the high-pressure system in upper Thailand, a low-pressure system will form in the lower part of the South China Sea, which includes the lower Gulf of Thailand and Malaysia.

This will lead to heavy rainfall in these areas, which may trigger sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in places with waterways and low-lying terrain.

The Meteorological Department also forecasted high waves, which might reach heights of four metres, particularly where there are thunderstorms.

As such, residents living near coastal areas as well as boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid going out to sea during this time.

Enjoy cooler temperatures if you’re Thailand-bound for Christmas

Temperature drops can be a welcome change in Thailand, where it is usually hot and humid all year long.

This is especially the case for Bangkok, where dips of up to 5°C will certainly make trips to the shopping and food haven much more enjoyable.

That said, if you are heading to the south of Thailand, it is wise to exercise caution due to the aforementioned winds and rainfall that may come your way.

Stay safe, and remember to check the weather forecast before planning your itinerary.

Featured image adapted from tawanlubfah from Getty Images Pro on Canva.

