Thicc Ginger Cat From Japan Is Named Guppy

Puss in Boots is an orange tabby cat from the movie “Shrek”. While he is a proud and honourable fighter, he can also make hearts melt with this look.

Source

Though he’s stuck in the realm of animated films, we’ve recently found a real-life Puss in Boots from Japan.

Meet Gupitaro, otherwise known as “Guppy”, a thick ginger cat with perpetually sad eyes.

Source

Thicc ginger cat was a stray

Guppy is an 8-year-old Japanese bobtail with more than 288,000 Instagram followers.

Source

In the past, Guppy used to be a stray kitten with a frail body. His current owner discovered him nearing death’s door and decided to take him in.

Because the owner wanted him to live a safe and joyful life, he was named “Guppy”, which stands for “good and happy”.

After receiving so much love and care, he transformed into a chonk that truly lives up to his name.

Source

Cat has perpetually sad eyes

Guppy has mastered the art of asking for treats with his perpetually sad expression.

Source

Much like his owner, we’ll probably give him all the food he desires until he gets a chubby belly.

Source

Even when you’re busy, you’ll probably be tempted to cuddle him once he makes this disappointed frown.

Source

Guppy is a very clingy cat. He’ll even stay on his owner’s lap when they’re working from home.

Source

Going outdoors is a must-have to meet up with friends and fam. But maybe you’ll be tempted to stay home longer if Guppy hugs your knees, seeking attention.

Source

Sometimes, Guppy loves to spend his lazy days on a cardboard box, even when he can lounge on the sofa or bed.

Source

He’ll smile for the camera on rare occasions to prove that he is finally living a happy life.

Source

The cutest sleepyhead

Guppy has sad hypnotic eyes that will make anyone hug him.

Cat lovers can check out his Instagram account (@gupitaro) to stay updated on his latest posts.

He’s an adorable feline that craves affection, attention, and treats. Hopefully, we can have our very own Guppy someday, who can make us look forward to staying at home.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.