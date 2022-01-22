Police Issue Lookout Message For Tan-Looking Man In Grey Shirt

In perhaps the most shocking news of 2022 yet, 2 11-year-old twin boys were found dead at Greenridge Crescent Playground in Upper Bukit Timah.

The loss of such young children must indeed be devastating for their relatives.

Indeed, their sister was seen placing offerings at the canal near the playground, together with some family friends.

Source

Meanwhile, the police are looking for a male suspect.

Family wants peace

The sombre sight was seen at about 4.20pm on Saturday (22 Jan), according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

One of the group was working for a funeral company, and CNA quoted him as saying that he was with the boys’ sister and family friends.

Source

He also said that they “just want to have peace”.

Besides joss paper, the group brought 2 packets of char siew rice and 2 cans of Coke to offer the unfortunate children.

Source

Boys found on Friday night

While the tragic news broke on Saturday (22 Jan), the boys were actually found on Friday (21 Jan) night at 6.25pm, CNA reported.

The police were alerted by the boys’ father at this time, and found the children lying motionless, they said.

It resulted in the whole neighbourhood being cordoned off, residents said.

Source

Paramedics also arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Source

The case has been classified as unnatural death.

Bodies said to be found in canal

The bodies were said to have been found in the 2m-wide canal that’s next to the playground.

Source

On Saturday afternoon, police officers, including from the Gurkha Contingent, were seen inspecting the canal.

Source

They also reportedly combed the forested area next to the playground.

Residents told CNA they saw the authorities throwing brownish cushions into the canal, possibly to prevent the water from interfering with the investigations.

Source

Police looking for man in his 30s

While the circumstances of the boys’ deaths remain a mystery for now, at least there seems to be a lead in the case.

A member of the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook group posted a screenshot of a message from the police sent on Friday night to Strides, a local taxi company.

Source

Apparently, they are on the lookout for a “tan-looking” man of unknown race who’s in his 30s.

He was wearing a grey shirt and sports shoes, and was last seen at 3pm on Friday at Greenridge Crescent.

According to CNA, the message is authentic.

An unspeakably distressing incident

The loss of a child is an unspeakably distressing incident for their family, and our hearts go out to them.

However, do refrain from speculating on what happened and wait till more details are released by the authorities.

If you’ve seen a man fitting the description, please don’t hesitate to inform the police.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the boys.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images from Death Kopitiam Singapore on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.