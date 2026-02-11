Realtor reveals ‘truth about S’pore’s unspoken class system’ based on home addresses

Singapore realtor explains the ‘class system’ hidden behind home addresses

A Singapore realtor has resonated with local netizens after sharing what he calls “the truth about Singapore’s unspoken class system”.

According to him, it has less to do with what you wear or drive, and more to do with where you stay.

In a TikTok post on 3 Feb, Luke Lim broke down Singapore’s social hierarchy based on his analysis of residential addresses.

“Singapore doesn’t talk about class. It shows — through your address,” he said at the start of the video.

According to Luke, the top of the ladder belonged to “old money”, which he associated with neighbourhoods such as Nassim, Queen Astrid, and Chatsworth.

These areas were described as having quiet streets, massive houses, and families who have lived there for generations.

“These are the people who own Singapore,” he claimed.

New elites are ‘a different kind of rich’

Next come the “new elites”, who live in prime locations such as Orchard, Novena, Newton, and Marina Bay.

This group is portrayed as flashier and more visible, with luxury cars, skyscrapers, and penthouses boasting skyline views.

“A different kind of rich — louder, newer, hungrier,” Luke said, adding that these are the ones who run Singapore.

He then moves on to what he calls the “cool crowd”, living in areas such as Robertson Quay, Holland Village, and Bugis.

According to him, these residents are stylish, media-savvy, and often seen on social media feeds.

“They have got style. They have got stories,” he shared. “These are the people who manage Singapore.”

The hustlers at the heart of Singapore

At the other end of the spectrum was what Luke referred to as “the heart of Singapore”.

This included neighbourhoods such as Jurong, Tampines, Bedok, and Punggol.

Luke described residents there as hustlers and workers who keep the city functioning.

“These are the people who operate Singapore,” he explained.

The clip ended on a light-hearted note when his cameraman who stays in Yishun chimed in to ask where he fit in.

Luke paused before declaring Yishun a “special category”, joking that it does not need to be mentioned.

Netizens resonate with content

The tongue-in-cheek video has since resonated with many Singaporeans.

A netizen joked that the content creator was being diplomatic when referring to the “heart of Singapore,” to which Luke replied that’s where he lived as well.

“The heart does the hardest work,” added Luke in his reply.

Another TikTok user asked what Pasir Ris was, to which Luke cheekily said: “Gateway to Tekong”.

One netizen also praised the realtor for describing the various social classes in Singapore “without prejudice”.

Sharing observations in a light-hearted manner

Speaking to MS News, Luke shared that he has noticed “how location, lifestyle, and perception intersect” after a decade of being in the real estate industry.

Through the video, he simply wanted to present these observations in a light-hearted and relatable way.

Luke explained that in Singapore, higher-priced neighbourhoods often come with perks such as proximity to the city centre, better amenities, and stronger infrastructure.

“These qualities attract more buyers, which naturally pushes prices higher,” he said. “And over time this creates the ‘class’ perception we talked about.”

Luke further emphasised that “an address does not define a person”, and clarified that the video was simply a way for him to package his observations in a more casual format.

“True class is defined by the people and their character, not where someone lives,” he said.

Featured image adapted from @imlukelim on TikTok.