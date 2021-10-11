Unvaccinated People In Singapore Create Petition To Enter Malls After New Restrictions

The multi-ministerial task force (MTF) held a press conference on Saturday (9 Oct) to update members of the public about new restrictions in Singapore.

According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had identified F&B outlets, retail establishments, and shopping centres as places highly frequented by many Covid-19 patients.

Since many patients identified are unvaccinated, the MTF decided to prevent them from entering such places from 13 Oct onwards.

Seemingly upset by the news, an unvaccinated individual created a petition to allow them to enter malls. It has since garnered almost 6,000 signatures.

Petition asks to allow unvaccinated people into malls

The MTF announced that unvaccinated individuals cannot dine in at coffee shops and hawker centres, visit attractions, nor visit shopping malls from Wednesday (13 Oct) onwards.

After the news broke out, some unvaccinated people started a petition on Change.org. The petition was addressed to prominent figures such as PM Lee and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

The person who started the petition labelled themselves as “A very Angry n Oppressed Sporean” who argued that some people are unvaccinated because they are unable to.

They questioned if Singaporeans would have to be vaccinated constantly. There were also several points raised in the petition:

Vaccinated people have as much, if not more viral loads, than unvaccinated people.

Adverse reactions from Covid-19 vaccinations have been swept under the carpet.

Dangers and inefficiency of Covid-19 jabs.

The majority of those hospitalised or died from Covid-19 in countries with high vaccination rates have been vaccinated.

Additionally, the creator speculated that the government’s attempt to vaccinate the country was to boost the profits of major multinational pharmaceutical companies.

While the petition’s creator claimed that all the points are based on scientific evidence, their sources are unclear.

Petition by unvaccinated people gains more than 5,000 signatures

The petition created 2 days ago has since garnered more than 5,000 signatures.

Those who have signed also wrote their frustrations down in the comments. One netizen mentioned he needed to enter malls to buy medical needs for his daughter, who suffers from eczema.

Another mentioned how the new restrictions would prevent those who are unvaccinated from having access to basic necessities.

While some penned down personal concerns, several people compared Singapore to a communist country.

For those who need to enter malls for medical or childcare purposes, authorities will allow unvaccinated people to do so, according to a press release on Sunday (10 Oct).

Restrictions to protect unvaccinated individuals

While the restrictions may seem a little extreme, we should understand the MTF’s point of view.

Since individuals who have yet to be vaccinated have a higher risk of severe illness, it is crucial to ensure their safety.

For those medically eligible who have yet to be vaccinated, do book your appointments soon to protect yourself and your loved ones.

