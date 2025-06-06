IT support technician in S’pore jailed 12 weeks for taking upskirt videos of teachers at school

IT support technician takes multiple upskirt videos of teachers on school grounds

A man who secretly filmed upskirt videos of his colleagues while working at a school has been jailed.

On Thursday (5 June), the IT technician was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment after admitting to three counts of voyeurism.

His actions came to light only after he was caught trying to record a 19-year-old woman in a lift.

Chan Ding Jie, 30, had taken the videos while assisting teachers with their work devices on school premises.

Pretended to assist teachers while taking upskirt videos

According to The Straits Times (ST), Chan was working as an IT support technician at a school when he committed the offences.

The school’s name has been withheld to protect the victims’ identities.

In February 2024, one of the teachers called him over to her desk in the staff room for help with a computer issue.

While appearing to assist her, he discreetly activated the front-facing camera on his phone and positioned it to film under her skirt.

About two months later, in April, Chan recorded another upskirt video, this time of a different teacher.

He had also downloaded intimate videos of one of the teachers onto his personal laptop, though court documents did not specify how he gained access to the files.

Voyeuristic acts come to light after he targets teenager

Outside of school, Chan targeted a 19-year-old woman in a lift near her home.

He stood behind her and positioned his phone beneath her shorts.

However, before he could record anything, the teenager noticed his actions in the lift’s mirror and stopped him.

She filed a police report, and Chan was subsequently arrested.

Investigators later discovered multiple voyeuristic videos of teachers stored on his phone.

Videos & photos captured teachers’ private areas

During sentencing, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) June Ngian revealed that four teachers were identified as Chan’s victims.

The footage showed their buttocks and underwear regions, with one clip also capturing a teacher’s chest.

DPP Ngian sought a 13.5-week jail term, highlighting the premeditated and deliberate nature of Chan’s actions.

She noted that Chan had targeted his colleagues to satisfy his sexual impulses and further humiliated them by storing the footage on his personal device.

He also violated the privacy of a young woman in a lift — a space where she should have felt safe, the DPP added.

In Singapore, those convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or face a combination of these penalties.

