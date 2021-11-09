1-For-1 Universal Studios & Singapore Zoo Deals On Klook

Though VTLs are opening up, some of us may not be prepared to shell out extra cash for the list of PCR tests required to travel overseas just yet.

Our next best alternative will be to spend time with our loved ones roleplaying as tourists in sunny Singapore to visit the S.E.A. Aquarium, Singapore Zoo or USS.

Come Thursday (11 Nov), Klook’s 1-for-1 deals also mean that we’ve got legit excuses to finally jio friends we haven’t met in ages, thanks to the ever-changing policies.

To motivate us to get out of the house – and by extension, our comfy beds – we’ve compiled a list of potential attractions below.

1-for-1 entry at S.E.A. Aquarium & S’pore Zoo

Singapore’s latest bundle of joy – our first SG-born baby panda – has been winning hearts since news of his momentous birth over at the Singapore Zoo broke.

But our Wildlife Reserves is also home to all manner of creatures, both adorably smol and majestically chonky.

Image courtesy of Klook

As for families with little ones who adore aquatic animals, there’s always the S.E.A. Aquarium to check off the list.

Source

Harness your inner calm while watching the gently pulsating glowing jellyfish display or observing resident baby sharks swim among schools of teensy fish.

At 50% off ticket prices for 2 pax on Klook, there’s no better time to jio bae for a walk on the wild side in Mandai or at the S.E.A. Aquarium.

50% off tickets for 2 pax to USS tickets & Pop-Up Disney

Thrill-seekers who are defined by their love for seeking out adrenaline rushes can consider Klook’s deals for Universal Studios Singapore & Adventure Cove Waterpark instead.

Source

Breezing through multiple rounds on the Tron roller coaster, and feeling the dizzying drop of G-force when serving on the intense Mummy or Transformers rides, will make for an exciting day out with friends.

Source

Finally, the House of Mouse will be setting up shop in Singapore at Suntec Convention Centre, via the Pop-Up Disney exhibition from 19 Nov.

Expect polka-dotted tributes to Minnie Mouse’s signature red and white dress and starry, magical 3D sets with Sorcerer Mickey at the helm.

1-for-1 staycation deals at PARKROYAL hotels

If day trips to Mandai or Sentosa don’t sound like your thing, perhaps a private staycation to recharge & relax may tickle your festive fancy instead.

Source

Klook’s 1-for-1 hotel deals up for grabs from 11 to 14 Nov include:

These hotels are kitted out with full amenities, pools, gyms, swanky rooms and luxurious meal options.

After how hard we’ve hustled this past year, we’d definitely deserve a short getaway. We’ve got to clear our annual leave before the end of 2021 anyway.

Fastest fingers first for 11.11 promos on Klook

Do note that these deals may be quickly snapped up, so fastest fingers first – especially for 1-for-1 deals only available on 11.11 itself.

Besides the attractions we shortlisted, do look out for these deals as well:

If you’re a brave traveller who’s already locked in plans to venture abroad via VTLs, Klook’s 1-for-1 deals at Disneyland California, Lotte World & The Louvre may interest you.

Do note there’s an extra $60 off on deals via promo codes for VTL destinations as well.

A pro-tip for planning our end-of-year outings is to browse Klook’s site the night before 11.11 officially rolls around to score discounts in advance.

Besides camping online, shave $11 off with the promo code <UOBPLAYWITHKLOOK> for UOB cardmembers and an extra 11% off from 11-14 Nov.

If you haven’t used your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, this is a good time to redeem them as well.

Most of these deals state when the vouchers are valid for use by, so jio your friends early once you’ve secured them.

One last hurrah with our loved ones to end 2021

After surviving 2 years of a pandemic, many of us have learnt to fully treasure our time together with our loved ones.

Whether we’re laughing at a cute video of a little panda’s sneeze together or gawking at glowing jellyfish at the S.E.A. Aquarium on TikTok, there’s still something special about experiencing an adventure beyond the comfort of our phone screens.

We hope that this festive season grants us long-awaited opportunities to get out of the house and experience all that Singapore has to offer before we resume travel beyond our borders once more.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Klook.

Featured image courtesy of Klook.