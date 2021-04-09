69-Year-Old Marine Parade Volunteer Wheels Senior To Vaccination Centre

Helping others in need is an admirable trait that all of us should aspire towards.

Despite facing plenty of obstacles in life, 69-year-old Mr Osman still does his best to help others whenever possible.

After hearing that a fellow Marine Parade senior needed help getting to a vaccination centre, he stepped forward without hesitation.

When asked about it, Mr Osman said he experiences immense joy when helping others.

Kind volunteer wheels senior to vaccination centre

In a Facebook post shared by The People’s Association (PA), the statutory board commended Mr Osman for his kind act.

When Mr Osman first heard about 76-year-old Mr Hamza’s plight, he took it upon himself to lend a helping hand.

According to the post, Mr Hamza fell ill 8 months ago and is dependent on a urinary catheter.

Not only did Mr Hamza lose his job, but he’s also unable to travel long distances due to his ailments. Hence, making the trip to the vaccination centre alone proved to be a challenge.

Despite Mr Osman’s age – inadvertently making the journey twice as arduous pushing a wheelchair as a senior himself – he had no qualms in sending Mr Hamza to the centre.

As luck would have it, one of the wheels on the wheelchair gave way en route. Mr Osman, however, was undeterred.

The kindness didn’t stop here. Worried about Mr Hamza’s poor health, Mr Osman left his number for the latter to contact him should he ever find himself in an emergency.

Maintains a positive attitude despite facing obstacles in life

In an interview, Mr Osman revealed that his 22-year-old granddaughter, diagnosed with brain cancer, is currently hospitalised.

As a result, he had to come out of retirement after 5 years to supplement his family’s income.

In spite of the hardship, Mr Osman is still an avid Residents’ Committee (RC) volunteer.

The cheery man said,

I like to make friends. It makes me happy that I can help my neighbours.

His glass-half-full spirit is truly admirable.

Kudos to Mr Osman

This heartwarming story has taught us to show kindness even in the face of inconvenience and obstacles.

Not only that, we should all try to adopt the same positive mindset that Mr Osman has.

We wish both seniors years of good health ahead and hope their beautiful friendship continues to blossom.

