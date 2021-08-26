Wildlife Parks Tickets To Singapore Zoo & River Safari 50% Off Until 29 Aug

In the blink of an eye, the end-of-year holidays are fast approaching. If you’re wracking your brains trying to make plans with friends and family, we’ve got just the thing for you.

The Singapore Wildlife Reserves is having a 50% off tickets promotion from now till 29 Aug.

This promotion is valid for all online ticket purchases to Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

So if you’ve been looking for the right time to visit these attractions, this is it. You’ll be able to make plans in advance up till 22 Nov.

Wildlife parks tickets can be purchased in advance till 22 Nov

From now till 29 Aug, Wildlife Reserves Singapore is offering 50% off tickets to the Singapore Zoo and River Safari for Singapore residents.

The online promotion is valid for all purchases of single-park, same-day admission tickets for all adults, youth, and children. However, it is not applicable to senior citizens’ admission tickets.

Simply use the promotional code ‘SZRS50‘ at check out and you’ll be able to enjoy the discounted prices.

Here are the discounted prices:

Adult – $18.45 (Originally $36.90)

Youth – $18.45 (Originally $36.90)

Child – $12.60 (Originally $25.20)

You’ll be able to purchase tickets in advance up until 22 November.

To qualify for the promotion, you will have to be a WildPass holder. But if you haven’t signed up yet, you can always do so here.

As if the huge discount was not enough, if you’ve yet to use your SingapoRediscover Vouchers, you can also use them to purchase tickets.

Catch the new baby panda at River Safari

If you still need more reasons to visit the Wildlife Reserves Singapore parks, we have a very cute, furry one.

Making a trip to River Safari, you’ll be able to catch sight of new panda dad Kai Kai holding down the fort at the Giant Panda Forest.

Not only that, you’ll be able to watch female panda Jia Jia and River Safari’s newest and biggest star, the panda cub, from a live feed onsite.

Promotion limited to purchase of 4 tickets per transaction

So if you’re making plans for the year-end holidays, why not jio some friends and visit the Singapore Zoo or River Safari?

Ticket purchases can be made online here.

But do note that the promotion is limited to purchases of up to 4 tickets per ticket type for each transaction. More information can be found here.

