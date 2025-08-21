Woman in Thailand kills restaurant owner for allegedly letting her go home with man while drunk

Woman in Thailand stabs restaurant owner to death, blames her for going home drunk with stranger

A woman in Thailand has been arrested for stabbing a restaurant owner to death after blaming her for not stopping her from going home with a man while blackout drunk.

However, restaurant staff gave a different account, claiming the owner had actually tried to help, only for the suspect to refuse.

Woman kills 62-year-old restaurant owner

According to Thairath, police arrested 32-year-old Ms Jaruwan on 21 Aug and charged her with murder.

Earlier that evening, Ms Jaruwan had ordered a beer at a local restaurant in Kamphaeng Phet province. She then got into a heated argument with the 62-year-old owner, Ms Meena.

The quarrel escalated when Ms Jaruwan suddenly pulled out a knife she had been carrying and stabbed the older woman.

One of Ms Meena’s relatives rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion and managed to pull the attacker away. But by then, Ms Jaruwan had fled on her motorcycle.

Emergency services were called, but Ms Meena sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Police later used CCTV footage to trace the suspect and arrested her at her residence.

Dispute arose from incident three nights prior

Authorities believe the killing stemmed from an incident three nights earlier, on 18 Aug.

According to Khaosod, CCTV footage showed Ms Jaruwan drinking alone at the restaurant before a man joined her.

Around 11pm, the pair were seen leaving together, with the woman leaning on his shoulder. They rode off on his motorcycle in a direction police said was not towards her home.

It is suspected that she may have been sexually assaulted.

She later returned to the restaurant, accusing Ms Meena of failing to stop her from leaving with the man.

Staff claims victim had tried to help

However, restaurant staff contradicted her claims.

One employee told Khaosod that on 18 Aug, Ms Jaruwan had ordered around six bottles of alcohol and became so intoxicated that she was vomiting and rolling on the floor.

Seeing this, Ms Meena offered to let her rest in her son’s room, which was vacant as he was serving at the Cambodian border. But Ms Jaruwan declined the offer and insisted on leaving.

Ms Jaruwan now faces multiple charges, including murder and possession of a weapon.

