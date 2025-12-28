Police looking for woman over 2nd case of shop theft at Waterway Point in under a week

Woman needed to assist with investigations into shop theft at Waterway Point

The police are looking for a woman to assist with a case of shop theft at Waterway Point.

This is the second such case at the mall in less than a week, according to Facebook posts by the Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

Public requested to contact police over theft case in Waterway Point

Punggol NPC released the image of a bespectacled woman in a post last Friday (26 Dec).

It said that she was needed to assist with investigations into the shop theft case.

Anyone with information is requested to call the NPC at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

NPC made similar appeal 4 days earlier

Punggol NPC had previously made a similar appeal for information via Facebook just four days earler on 23 Dec.

Sharing an image of a young man, it said he was needed to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft, also at Waterway Point.

However, the next day it said the case had been solved less than 24 hours later.

It thanked those who responded to the appeal, adding:

Your vigilance helps keep our neighbourhood safe. Let’s continue to watch out for one another.

3 similar cases in Nov in Sengkang & Bukit Panjang

The two cases in Waterway Point came over a month after another two similar incidents in nearby Sengkang.

On 24 Nov, the Sengkang NPC posted an appeal for information on a male youth who was wanted in connection with a shoplifting case at a Sheng Siong supermarket in Fernvale.

On the same day, it also called for information on a female youth, whose assistance was needed regarding a shop theft at a Unity Pharmacy in Rivervale Drive.

Earlier in November, Bukit Panjang NPC released an image of a boy wearing a Liverpool football jersey who was wanted to assist with investigations into a shop theft case at a 7-Eleven outlet in Hillion Mall.

Also read: Police appeal for information on boy seen in Liverpool jersey over 7-Eleven theft at Hillion Mall

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Punggol Neighbourhood Police Centre on Facebook and Google Maps.