Woman Charged With Pinching & Punching 4 People, Not Wearing A Mask At TTSH
Cases of people not wearing masks have been reported quite frequently. However, when it gets violent in the midst of a violation, it can take a serious turn. A woman was charged on Mon (26 Oct) not only for not wearing a mask at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), but for pinching, punching and scratching 4 people during the tussle.
The incident reportedly happened at Ward 5A on 23 Jul this year.
Pinched, punched & scratched 4 victims
According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Leong Pui Hong, 42, was charged with 1 count of failing to comply with Covid-19 measures when she did not wear a mask.
This occurred at Ward 5A at TTSH on the afternoon of 23 Jul.
CNA additionally reported that after she was found not wearing a mask, Leong allegedly attacked 4 people in the following manner:
- Twisted and pinched one woman’s hands, and stomped on her feet
- Hit another woman’s nose and kicked her foot
- Grabbed and scratched a third woman’s arm
- Kicked a man’s leg and punched his stomach
She is charged with 4 counts of voluntarily causing hurt to these victims.
Faces up to 12.5 years’ jail & $30,000 fine
If found guilty of failing to wear a mask outside of her house, Leong may face a jail term of up to 6 months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
For each count of voluntarily causing hurt, she faces up to 3 years’ jail, a fine not exceeding $5,000, or both.
She returns to court on 16 Nov for sentencing.
Learn from lesson
Wearing masks is essential in curbing the spread of Covid-19, which Singapore has made good progress in thus far.
If we all do our part, transitioning to Phase 3 soon where social gathering rules will be eased may be a reality.
We hope the victims sought the treatment they needed and that Leong would learn from this lesson.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from ESMO and Google Maps.