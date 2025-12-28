Workers’ Party to hold special conference after cadres submit request, Pritam Singh’s position may be discussed

Workers’ Party CEC to follow up on request for special conference under constitution

The Workers’ Party (WP) will hold a special conference in response to a request by party cadres, the opposition party said in a media statement released on Sunday (28 Dec).

The position of WP chief Pritam Singh may be discussed at this conference, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Request made by cadre to hold Workers’ Party special conference

In response to queries from CNA Digital on Saturday (27 Dec) night, WP confirmed that a request had been made for a Special Cadre Members’ Conference.

WP chairperson Sylvia Lim has acknowledged the receipt of this request. It was made by a cadre member, it said.

The party’s previous Cadre Members’ Conference was held in June 2024.

Such conferences are usually held about once every two years, when the Central Executive Committee (CEC) is elected.

Workers’ Party special conference may be called by at least 10% of cadres

WP noted that under Article 14(2) of its Constitution, a Special Cadre Members’ Conference may be called at any time by:

the Chair

the CEC

or 10% of cadres/20 cadres, whichever is higher.

The conference may be called “for specific purposes to be indicated”, WP said.

WP’s CEC will thus be “following up on the request” in accordance with its Constitution.

Over 20 cadres sign letter requesting special conference: CNA

More than 20 WP cadres had signed a letter requesting that the special conference be held in February, CNA understands.

The party has about 100 cadres, who have voting rights at conferences.

Mr Singh’s position as party chief could be discussed at the special conference.

Party insiders also told CNA that the CEC will meet on 2 Jan.

Pritam Singh’s conviction to be brought up in Parliament in Jan

This development comes after Mr Singh’s appeal on his conviction for two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges (COP) was dismissed on 4 Dec.

Though he was fined S$14,000 by the court, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said his conviction will be brought up in Parliament in January, noting that MPs have a duty to uphold the rule of law and maintain honesty and integrity in conduct.

The House had to “deliberate on an appropriate response” to the matter, she added.

She later noted that the case would also have “implications” for Ms Lim and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Both Mr Singh and Ms Lim are MPs for Aljunied GRC, while Mr Faisal is not in Parliament after his team lost Tampines GRC during the 2025 General Election.

Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook.