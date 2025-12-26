S’pore actor Wu Weiqiang & wife presented with anniversary cake & card during SIA flight

Wu Weiqiang & wife celebrate 48th wedding anniversary on SIA flight

Local veteran actor Wu Weiqiang and his wife recently spent their 48th wedding anniversary on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, and received a cake and card to mark the milestone.

The 78-year-old posted about it on Facebook, thanking the airline and cabin crew for the pleasant surprise.

SIA presents Wu Weiqiang & wife with ‘touching’ gift

According to Wu, the couple were flying from Hong Kong back to Singapore when they were presented with the “touching” gift.

The tasty-looking cake came with a Stitch toy and a handwritten card from the crew of SQ875 on Tuesday (23 Dec).

“Cheers to another year being awesome together,” the message read.

Wu said his daughter had informed the airline about 10 days in advance to give her parents a surprise.

Wu Weiqiang composes passage thanking wife

Before the treat, Wu had been composing a short passage in Chinese expressing his gratitude to his wife, former news presenter Mo Yanlan.

Titled “In Remembrance, With Gratitude”, he said he was grateful that she has always been by his side amid “difficult years”.

She has transformed “days of trials and tribulations” into “gentle landscapes”, and added “sweetness” to his memories, he noted.

He also thanked her for her “unwavering devotion” and for turning “mundane days” into “home”.

Their anniversary was “not for looking to the past”, he maintained, adding:

Being able to walk side by side with you in this life is what I’m most grateful for.

Wu Weiqiang wed in 1997 in a simple ceremony

Wu and Mo registered their marriage in December 1977, in a simple ceremony officiated by two old friends, he said in an earlier post.

That day, the couple wore old clothes that were “slightly more colourful”, he said.

In February the following year, they invited friends to his mother’s place, where the couple were living, for home-cooked meals.

They relied on his mother’s selfless support at the time, something that he will remember for his whole life, he added.

Although their wedding was simple, their love is “pure and true” and has endured for almost 50 years “in the blink of an eye”, Wu declared.

What is not simple, he added, is that they still love each other after half a century, “holding hands and walking together” in the journey of life.

Featured image adapted from Wu Weiqiang on Facebook.