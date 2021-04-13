Yishun Resident Leaves Note Outside Home Warning Riders Of Food Delivery Pranks

Food delivery riders have it tough as it is. They make sure that our food gets delivered regardless of the pouring rain or sweltering heat.

Unfortunately, food delivery pranks have been more commonplace in recent times.

A food delivery rider took to Twitter on Monday (12 Apr) to warn others about a Yishun address that has allegedly been used for multiple pranks.

He’s allegedly the 12th rider to have sent food to the household.

Yishun home allegedly a victim of food delivery pranks

In the Twitter post, the user stated that he had attempted to make a delivery, but was left dumbfounded upon reaching the address.

A notice outside the home informed riders that the residents were victims of food delivery prank orders. The homeowners thus beseeched riders to cancel the food orders that had been sent to them unwillingly.

To prove the validity of their message, the rider claims that he was the 12th rider to fall victim to the prank.

Hence, he hopes to warn other riders not to accept orders from this address.

Whoever had placed the order selected the cash-on-delivery option too, which seems to be the pattern for similar cases like this.

Hope such pranks will cease

Seeing the rising trend of food delivery pranks is very worrying, especially since it concerns innocent people’s safety and livelihoods.

Not to mention the amount of food wastage such incidents likely incur, since the order doesn’t end up going to anyone.

Hopefully, food delivery platforms and the relevant authorities will be able to resolve this issue soon. Once they do, we hope to see fewer of such pranks in the future.

