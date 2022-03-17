Young Girl Pays For Friend’s Mineral Water As She Didn’t Have Enough Money

As a child, every cent of our pocket money matters. While our allowance was usually enough to buy our essentials, we didn’t have enough to buy what we wanted most of the time.

On Wednesday (16 Mar), a man named Josephus Tan shared the story of 2 young girls purchasing snacks from Cheers. Once the young girl realised her friend didn’t have cash, she opted to pay on her behalf.

Source

Witnessing this act of kindness, the man felt compelled to share the heartwarming incident on Facebook.

OP finds two young girls queuing at Cheers

In a Facebook post, Mr Tan recalled he was queuing at a Cheers outlet for a bottle of fruit juice.

Image for illustration purposes only

During the brief visit, he noticed 2 young girls—a short and skinny girl of Chinese descent and an Indian girl who appeared taller. Both were around 10-12 years old.

Among the 2 kids, the Indian girl was the first one who successfully bought her snacks.

It seemed that the Chinese girl also wanted to pair her snacks with a drink. As a result, she left her snacks at the cashier and opened the chiller to grab a bottle of Evian.

Young girl pays for friend’s purchase

Satisfied with her selection, the Chinese girl took out her purse to pay. Sadly, she realised that she didn’t have enough cash, so she returned the water bottle to the chiller.

As she was still craving a drink, she came back with a cheaper bottle of mineral water. She counted the money using her tiny hands then opted to pay.

While this happened, her Indian friend quickly scoured her backpack to get her wallet.

Before the purchase was finalised, she stopped her friend and grabbed the Evian water bottle that she wanted.

She said,

Don’t worry about it! Drink what you really want to drink k!

Although the Chinese girl was hesitant to let her friend pay, she relented once the Indian girl continued to insist.

OP moved by kind gesture

Following their successful purchase, it was finally Mr Tan’s turn to pay for his fruit juice.

The cashier promptly apologised for the delay, but OP told him not to worry about it. He realised there was a lot to learn from the pair of children.

As the grownup, he was tempted to act and give them $2. Instead, he opted to be a bystander because the brief event gave him a priceless memory.

He writes,

If only adults can be as sensible, mature and honest as these 2 kiddos, the world would be in a much better place.

Netizens touched by kind gesture

The story of the 2 girls touched many Singaporeans.

A woman believes adults sometimes forget the simplest concept of humanity—kindness. Rather than a big gesture, a simple act of generosity is enough to remind us of the meaning of friendship.

Source

Another netizen was moved by the heartwarming moment. She hoped adults could be as pure as kids to make our world a better place.

Source

A man noted the “beautiful observation” and stressed that we must live like the kids—being caring and sharing.

Source

Make a small act of kindness

Sometimes, we only remember grand gestures and generous offers. Yet, the brief interaction between the 2 young girls reminds us that small acts of kindness can make a difference too.

Like the young girl, we should also offer a helping hand when we witness people who need help.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Evian on Facebook and TheSmartLocal.