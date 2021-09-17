MOH Advises All Youths To Rest For 2 Weeks After Getting Covid-19 Vaccination

As Singapore continues administering Covid-19 vaccines, the authorities have constantly been monitoring possible side effects and the precautions required.

On Thursday (16 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a press release with updated recommendations on the dos and don’ts post-vaccination.

While MOH had previously advised mRNA vaccine recipients not to engage in strenuous activities for a week after their jabs in light of myocarditis and pericarditis risks, they have extended the period to 2 weeks.

Youths to avoid strenuous physical activity 2 weeks after vaccination

According to its advisory on Thursday (16 Sep), individuals who have received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines should avoid strenuous activities for 2 weeks.

This is twice the duration that MOH had advised earlier in July.

The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, however, remains low at just 1.06 cases per 100,000 doses administered.

Since youths have a higher likelihood of such side effects, it is important for them to avoid all strenuous exercise or physical activities. Though those who suffered from the side effect experienced it within a week, some only experienced it after 2 weeks.

Therefore, to take precautions, MOH has advised all vaccinated patients, particularly adolescents and younger persons, to rest for at least 2 weeks.

Young males aged 30 and below should also take precautions as occurrence tends to be higher for them.

Anyone who develops chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations, must seek medical attention immediately.

Those with mild skin reactions can now take their vaccinations

MOH also provided updates for people who developed mild or non-specific skin reactions after the first dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccination.

In light of international evidence and accrued local experience of the vaccines, they are now eligible for the second dose. However, this is only for those with mild symptoms such as:

Non-severe skin reactions occurring more than 4 hours after vaccination without other symptoms Non-specific skin symptoms such as itching without a rash, a red patch beyond the injection site, or eczema Flares of underlying skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema

With this group being able to take their second dose, more people will hopefully be fully vaccinated.

Nonetheless, they are also encouraged to get reassessed for their eligibility at the previous vaccination sites.

According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, around 7,100 individuals have had allergic reactions, while at least 3,900 have expressed interest in the public health programme to take Sinovac-CoronaVac.

Listen to medical professionals

Though some may want to get back into their fitness routine, it is better to take care of our bodies.

Hence, we should heed the advice of medical professionals to prevent complications from arising.

