Man Puts Out Cigarette On Vehicle Bonnet At Golden Mile Carpark, Called Out For Recklessness

Netizens Call Out Man Who Put Out Cigarette On Car Bonnet At Golden Mile Carpark

Living in a society means we have to treat one another with respect. Those who don’t risk getting called out by members of the public as cameras are everywhere.

Recently, footage posted to social media showed a group of men smoking. One of them put out his cigarette on the bonnet of a vehicle as he walked past.

While it is unclear if they were smoking at Golden Mile Tower or Golden Mile Complex, the incident occurred in a carpark in the area. Netizens have since called the man out for his actions, urging the OP to file a police report and seek justice for the matter.

Puts out cigarette on car bonnet at Golden Mile carpark

A netizen posted the footage to SG Road Vigilante, claiming the incident occurred on Friday (17 Jun) at about 4.26am.

In the video, a group of men walk across the carpark, talking and smoking at the same time.

One of them walks past a vehicle, to which the car cam taking the video is attached. He then puts out the cigarette on its bonnet before flicking it onto the ground.

The group then leaves the scene without cleaning up after themselves.

Netizens call out reckless & irresponsible actions

The post has since sparked significant outrage among netizens, many of whom called the men out for their actions.

Not only did they intentionally disrespect property belonging to someone else, but committing such an act is against the law. Smoking in a public space can land you a hefty fine of S$200, while littering comes with a penalty of up to S$2,000.

Thus, some users urged the OP to get justice for the incident by filing a police report.

Other netizens also recalled encountering similar incidents in the carparks near Golden Mile Complex and Golden Mile Tower.

As witnessing such incidents is common, some netizens rather park elsewhere.

Hope offender is penalised for incident

It is truly distressing to have such inconsiderate individuals in our society.

Hopefully, our local authorities will soon be able to take some form of action against the culprit and his companions.

Moving forward, we urge others to treat public spaces – and the private properties of others – with respect. Not doing so reflects poorly on our community as a whole.

