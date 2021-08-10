Person Injures Leg In Clementi Forest, Gets Rescued By SCDF

With many green spaces in Singapore, adventurous folks get to spend their free time exploring nature destinations. When doing so, it’s important to ensure our safety and well-being to prevent accidents, especially when you’re going alone.

Recently, someone sustained a leg injury when exploring Clementi Forest on National Day (9 Aug).

Thankfully, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) managed to find the casualty after receiving a call for assistance.

The casualty had to be carried on a stretcher for about 2km before exiting the forest, where a second SCDF ambulance was waiting.

Person injures leg in Clementi Forest

Responding to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said they received a distress call yesterday (9 Aug) at about 6pm.

The call came from an individual within Clementi Forest who could not get out due to sustained leg injuries.

Source

However, SCDF did not mention the person’s gender, the condition of their injuries, or why they were in Clementi Forest.

4 firefighters from the Bukit Batok Fire Station and an ambulance crew were deployed upon getting the call.

Since Clementi Forest covers a huge piece of land, the rescue team trekked into the forested area along Clementi Road. After journeying for about 900m, they finally found the casualty.

Unfortunately, since the casualty couldn’t walk out of the forest, firefighters had to carry the casualty out on a stretcher for about 2km before reaching the main road.

A second SCDF ambulance then picked them up along King Albert Park before sending them to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Plan your forest hikes well

This is not the first time that an accident has happened in Clementi Forest. Thankfully, the casualty could count on SCDF to locate and bring them to safety.

However, the forest could be more dangerous once night falls. Mishaps and injuries might occur if we aren’t careful enough, especially when we’re alone, so take the necessary precaution when you’re headed into the woods.

And if possible, plan your trip earlier in the day too. MS News wishes the casualty a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.