14-Year-Old Cyclist Badly Injured After Hit By Car Along Telok Blangah

It’s always worrying whenever we hear of accidents involving road cyclists. After all, these riders are significantly more vulnerable as compared to motorists driving cars.

In the wee hours of Saturday (4 Sep), a 14-year-old cyclist was involved in a car accident while riding on the roads of Telok Blangah.

Though the cyclist was severely injured, the driver, who reportedly reeked of alcohol, left the scene shortly after the collision.

Car knocks cyclist riding along Telok Blangah Road

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a 14-year-old cyclist was knocked down by a silver car while cycling along Telok Blangah Road at about 3am on Saturday (4 Sep).

The cyclist was exploring West Coast with 2 other friends when the accident happened.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, one of his friends claimed that the vehicle had cut abruptly into their lanes.

To avoid several potholes on the road, the victim apparently tried to dodge by moving out of the lane.

Unfortunately, this caused him to be struck by the car and flung onto the road, resulting in bruises to the victim’s forehead, right eye, hands, and feet.

Car driver allegedly reeked of alcohol

After hitting the cyclist, the 30-year-old male driver came out of the car to have a look at the situation. As the victim was still traumatised, he was reportedly unable to respond.

The victim’s friends were equally shocked and did not manage to take pictures of the car driver nor the car plate number. Hence, they decided to post a picture of the victim’s injuries to appeal for witnesses to step forward.

The friend shared that the driver merely picked up his broken license plate number before driving off. Apparently, he also reeked of alcohol and had a flushed appearance.

The injured cyclist was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (5 Sep) but is fortunately in a stable condition.

The hospital has reported the case to the police but they’ve yet to release a statement on the incident.

Don’t drink and drive

While police investigations are still ongoing, we hope the driver will be found and tested for drink driving.

Thankfully, the accident was not a fatal one. We wish a speedy and smooth recovery to the 14-year-old cyclist.

