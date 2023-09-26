Downtown Line MRT Services Continue With Minor Delays During Upp Bukit Timah WWII Bomb Detonation

Downtown Line Services Still Running Amidst WWII Bomb Detonation

Due to the recent discovery of a World War II (WWII) bomb, the authorities have imposed some road closures in the vicinity of Upper Bukit Timah Road today (26 Sep).

Despite the closures, train services on the Downtown Line (DTL) have continued to run.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA), however, warned that DTL services would halt momentarily as a precautionary measure during the detonations.

As such, commuters may need to wait at the stations or on the trains for about 15 to 20 minutes during that time.

Slight delay on Downtown Line services during detonation

At around 11am on Tuesday (26 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the potential disruption on Facebook.

The LTA said that train services along the DTL would still run on the day of the controlled detonation.

However, services would halt temporarily when the detonation of the bomb was about to take place as an added precaution.

“We seek commuters’ understanding that when this happens, you may have to wait 15 to 20 minutes in the train or at the station before you can continue your journey,” LTA added.

The authority also advised members of the public to pay attention to station or train announcements when travelling on the DTL today.

World War II bomb found at Upper Bukit Timah

On Sunday (24 Sep), Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shared the news about the recent uncovering of a WWII bomb in a Facebook post.

Located at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road, authorities deemed it unsafe to move.

As such, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) carried out an onsite controlled detonation of the bomb on Tuesday (26 Sep).

The authorities hence closed a portion of Upper Bukit Timah Road to all traffic in both directions. This will last from 11am to 7pm that day.

As of 2.05pm today (26 Sep), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) noted that roads near the disposal site remain closed till further notice.

