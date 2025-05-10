‘Best bouquet ever’: S’pore Poly graduate receives roasted duck ‘bouquet’ for graduation

Singapore Polytechnic graduate receives roasted duck ‘bouquet’ as graduation gift

Graduation ceremonies often call for a memorable token to commemorate the milestone — whether it’s a bouquet of flowers, hugs, or just some heartfelt words.

A woman, however, received a rather unique “bouquet” upon her graduation from Singapore Polytechnic — a whole roasted duck and bitter gourd.

In a TikTok video with the caption “Best bouquet ever” posted this week, she was seen clutching a bitter gourd in one hand and a full roasted duck in the other, crouching over half-laughing, half-embarrassed.

In contrast, the other graduates around her were holding flower bouquets.

‘They wanted to embarrass me’

The user, a 22-year-old who gave her name as Tricia, told MS News that she had just graduated on Wednesday (7 May) with a degree in Business Administration, specialising in Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing and Branding.

Her friends came up with the distinctive surprise on her graduation day to “embarrass” her, she said, adding:

Everyone was holding flowers yet I had a whole roasted duck.

She loves roasted duck

Tricia explained that her friends — Jabez, Wayne, and Boyd — came up with the idea to prank her.

When they asked her what her least favourite vegetable was, she had told them it was bitter gourd, so she had expected to be presented with one.

However, to her surprise, they also gave her a whole roasted duck. “Because I love roasted duck,” she said.

She devoured the duck bouquet after graduation

When asked how she felt while holding the “duck bouquet”, Tricia said she felt “so embarrassed” but appreciated her friends’ gesture as they had to take leave from work just to attend the ceremony.

“I was so so thankful to my friends,” she added.

The gift didn’t go to waste — after the graduation ceremony, she “devoured the whole duck” together with her friend and his family, she shared.

Netizens express jealousy

The clip quickly took off, gaining more than 400,000 views, with netizens expressing their envy over the “bouquet”.

One commenter said they were “jealous” of Tricia’s gift, as a whole roast duck is typically expensive.

Another joked that perhaps they had misheard “rose” for “roast”, to which another netizen called for people to “normalise roast over rose”.

One user praised the practicality of the gift, saying that receiving food is much better than flowers, as it can be eaten.

Featured image courtesy of Tricia.