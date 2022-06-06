Proposed East Coast ‘Long Island’ May Have Reservoir & Housing, Can Also Protect Coastline: URA

East Coast ‘Long Island’ Being Studied As Possibility, Will Be Made From Reclaimed Land

Singapore’s East Coast is a popular destination for relaxing and recreational activities.

However, as the effects of climate change loom, the coast could be threatened by rising sea levels and floods due to intense rainfall.

Thus, the possibility of a “Long Island” in the East Coast is being studied to aid in coastal protection.

The Long Island may have facilities like a new reservior and might even be developed for housing.

Protecting our south-eastern coastline

In a media release on Monday (6 Jun), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said it’s having an exhibition for its Long-Term Plan Review (LTPR).

The LTPR seeks Singaporeans’ views on strategies for planning Singapore’s development over the next 50 years and beyond.

Among the various possibilities showcased in the exhibition are ways to protect our south-eastern coastline to combat the effects of climate change.

East Coast Long Island from reclaimed land

One of the options being studied is the Long Island, made up of reclaimed land added along the East Coast — effectively moving the beach farther south-eastward.

It may stretch from the Marina East area all the way to Changi.

The land will also possibly be bounded by a reclamation bund set higher than sea level.

New reservoir will help manage floods

According to the URA, a new reservoir may be created on the Long Island.

This will help boost water supply and manage floods, enhancing water resilience — i.e. the ability to recover and adapt to events like floods.

One or more new barrages can potentially be installed at the edges of the reservior.

A flood plain is also being mooted for the Long Island, to reduce flood risks.

This has been done successfully before in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

The Long Island is part of the “Sustain” pillar that represents an element of the nation’s future urban environment.

Housing on Long Island

Besides water features, Singaporeans may also be able to live on the Long Island, according to the URA.

New homes could be developed in the area, and integrated with coastal parks and recreation spaces.

These will be part of the multi-functional uses of the coastal protection solutions being studied.

They aim, above all, to remake Singapore’s coastal land into “liveable, adaptable and sustainable spaces”, the URA said.

Visit URA’s exhibition to know more

Of course, the Long Island is just of the many solutions being featured at the URA’s exhibition, titled “Space For Our Dreams”.

Singaporeans can visit the free exhibition at the URA Centre and share their views on how they envision our nation to be like in the coming years.

They can also register for guided one-hour tours at EventBrite.

Here’s the details if you’d like to take a look:

Space For Our Dreams exhibition

Address: URA Centre, 45 Maxwell Road, Singapore 069118

Dates: 6 Jun to 4 Aug

Opening Hours: 8.30am to 6.30pm (Mon to Fri), 9am to 5pm (Sat)

Nearest MRT: Tanjong Pagar

East Coast Long Island will transform coastline

The proposed Long Island, if implemented, will certainly transform the East Coast.

Not only will the coastline be better protected, but the scenery will probably be amazing too.

There’s no fixed timeline for its development yet, but if you think it’s a good idea, do share your thoughts with us or at the Space For Our Dreams exhibition.

Featured image adapted from Christian Chen at Unsplash.