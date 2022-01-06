Harvey Norman Sale Has Up To 90% Off Home Appliances From 7-9 Jan

As Chinese New Year (CNY) draws near, most of us are already making spring cleaning plans to start the new year on an auspicious note.

Oftentimes, we resist the urge to splurge on home appliances and essentials due to our limited budget, but this CNY warehouse sale will let you refurbish your flat in time for CNY without breaking the bank.

From 7-9 Jan, Harvey Norman Lunar New Year Warehouse Sale is offering deals of up to 90% off home appliances like TV sets and washing machines.

Here are some top picks to look out for to revamp your space and impress visitors over the upcoming festivities.

Kitchen and home appliances from $11

While many of our home appliances can last for years, investing in new and upgraded models can also be a worthwhile expenditure. Spending your hard-earned money now seems to be a no-brainer because Harvey Norman is offering kitchen and home appliances from just $11.

Going by this photo, it seems the warehouse is stocked with vacuum cleaners and kitchenware that would impress your mum and aunties.

Movie nights and Netflix binge sessions are bonding activities we love over the weekends. And if you’ve long wanted to watch the latest K-dramas in HD, do check out TV deals from $219.

Sofa and mattresses from $100

Sofas and mattresses can face wear and tear, especially since we sleep and sit on them on a daily basis.

If you spend the afternoon lounging on the sofa while working from home, you’re probably due for a new couch pretty soon. The good news is, they’re going from $499 at the Harvey Norman CNY sale so you can easily get an extra sofa for your sibling who loves to steal your favourite spot on the couch.

We spend one-third of our life sleeping — ideally, at least.

Even if we have a comfortable mattress, they can accumulate dust and grime over time. For maximum relaxation, we highly recommend checking out the mattresses at the sale which are going from $100.

Harvey Norman sale until 9 Jan

Those interested in checking out the sale can catch a shuttle bus from Lakeside MRT. This mode of transport is also recommended given the limited number of parking lots at the sale location.

Here are more details about the location:

Address: 7 Jln Besut Singapore 619561

Dates: 7-9 Jan 2022

Opening Hours: 10am-6pm daily

Nearest MRT: Lakeside MRT

Website: Harvey Norman Singapore Facebook

Note that only vaccinated customers will be allowed at the event hall. Social distancing measures are also in place for the safety of all customers.

With many people looking for new furniture and appliances to usher in the Lunar New Year, the Harvey Norman sale is a good opportunity for them to do so without breaking the bank.

Like other popular sales, we advise heading down early to avoid disappointment.

