Singaporean Landlady Buys Breakfast For Malaysian Tenant And Treats Her Like Family

Leaving home and traveling to a foreign country for work is never easy.

Uprooting oneself and starting an entirely new life abroad, however, will definitely be easier with the help of friendly locals.

A Malaysian lady took to Facebook recently to commend her lovely landlady who bought breakfast for her before she left for work.

Landlady buys breakfast for tenant

In a Facebook post on 12 Mar in the 走，新加坡 (Let’s go, Singapore) group, Ms Soh shared her pleasant experience with her current landlady.

Hailing from Malaysia, Ms Soh sang praises about her landlady, Aunty Doris, who bought her roti prata for breakfast and treated her like family.

According to Ms Soh, Aunty Doris went the extra mile and dabao-ed breakfast for her before she left for work.

Even cooks scrumptious dinner for her

In the WhatsApp conversation, it’s shown that Aunty Doris even bought fish and pork ribs with the intention to cook dinner for both of them later at night.

Touched by the act of kindness, Ms Soh asked the Facebook group if landlords such as Aunty Doris are hard to come by in Singapore.

Netizens share similar heartwarming experiences

Netizens were not afraid to come forward with their own experiences in the comment section.

One lady commented that her landlord had asked her to have reunion dinner with them this Chinese New Year.

She also said that she had been fortunate enough to meet tons of great landlords in her time here in Singapore.

Another user shared how his landlord started restocking the egg supply in the fridge after observing he only ate eggs for breakfast.

According to him, she also prepared a hotpot meal for him on his birthday and lowered his rent during the pandemic last year.

So wholesome.

Then another user made a comment in jest saying that he too has a kind landlady.

The plot twist is that his mother is the landlord in question.

Kudos to Aunty Doris

We should always keep in mind that kindness begets kindness.

Humans are likely to reciprocate in a similar fashion if they are treated with kindness. Hence, being a considerate tenant is equally important in a landlord-tenant relationship.

Kudos to this landlady for making her tenant feel less alone in our little red dot.

