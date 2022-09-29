Loh Kean Yew Delivers Food To Customers, Revealed To Be Grab S’pore Ambassador

Loh Kean Yew Announced As Grab Singapore Ambassador

Shuttler Loh Kean Yew was propelled to fame after winning the BWF World Championships for Singapore in 2021.

He took home the title of men’s singles world champion, earning praises from citizens and leaders alike.

With his historic win and humble disposition, he has essentially become a household name in Singapore.

Thus, it’s no surprise that he’s partnered with Grab to become their new brand ambassador.

Loh Kean Yew makes Grab deliveries to five customers

In a press release on Thursday (29 Sep), Grab Singapore announced that Loh would become their first-ever brand ambassador.

To officially launch the partnership, he joined Grab’s immersion programme for a day, making deliveries to five lucky customers.

In the video posted on Grab’s YouTube channel, Loh dons the signature green GrabFood uniform and makes the deliveries on a bike.

He starts off by greeting the viewers, saying that he picked up his first order for a “Miss Denise”.

Heading up a hill in a residential area with a bright smile on his face, he makes his arrival known by calling out “Grab Delivery!”

Upon opening the door, the customer expresses her surprise, even asking if he has a girlfriend.

Not everyone recognises him, such as a man who accepts the delivery as though it is a regular one.

Though confused by the nonchalant reaction, Loh shrugs his shoulders and quips saying that not everyone watches badminton.

Undeterred, he continues with the next two deliveries, this time with reactions perhaps more in line with his name here.

The ladies look at him in awe as he makes the deliveries like a seasoned professional.

At the last house, the shuttler even shakes the customer’s hand and poses for a selfie with him.

Loh will be featured in several upcoming campaigns

“We are privileged to be working with Singapore’s first badminton world champion and we hope our platform will continue to bring convenience and value to him and many others who live such fast-paced lives,” Yee Wee Tang, managing director at Grab said.

In addition to the immersion programme, users can expect his features in upcoming campaigns.

For example, Grab will be launching an Instagram filter game and giveaway where participants stand a chance to win an autographed badminton racket, signed by the man himself.

Fans will be delighted to hear that there will be GrabGifts cards with an exclusive Loh Kean Yew design as well.

Wishing him all the best in the future

With his tenacious spirit and hardworking attitude, Loh is the perfect person to be a brand ambassador.

After representing Singapore at international level and doing us proud, we’re glad to see him bagging opportunity after opportunity.

Thus, we hope his partnership will be a success, and that he continues working hard for future competitions.

Featured image adapted from Grab on YouTube.