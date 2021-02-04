Passer-by Spots Gigantic Coiled Up Python Along Mandai Road

Recent trends have wildlife spotted around our neighbourhoods — there exists family of otters who are excruciatingly adorable, and others, who are frighteningly so.

A passer-by spotted a gigantic python along Mandai Road on 4 Jan.

While not venomous, large snakes are known to able to inflict serious injuries.

Python looks to be coiled around unidentified object

On Thursday (4 Jan), a huge python was apparently spotted taking up half the width of a walkway along Mandai Road.

A Facebook user posted the find on the SG PCN Cyclist group after capturing images of this fantastic beast.

While it’s not known to be a residential area, Mandai Road is a popular route taken by many cyclists.

It is imperative to note that creatures find themselves in coiled up positions when threatened — akin to a snail.

While we aren’t sure as to what the python was doing coiled up, some netizens posited that it may have been devouring its prey.

Leave pythons alone and call for appropriate authorities

It is of utmost importance to leave animals like pythons alone.

NParks advises that we do not take it upon ourselves to poke at or catch them — catching them on your own terms is highly dangerous.

Instead, leave them to the appropriate authorities to deal with.

You can contact the following hotlines:

ACRES: +6597837782

NParks: 1800-476-1600

Trained professionals will then be dispatched to the location. You can find out more information on what to do here.

Perhaps this not-so-little creature will find a safe haven at the nearby Singapore Zoo in time to come.

