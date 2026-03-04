Police appeal for information on missing 71-year-old woman, last seen at Woodlands Drive 42

Missing elderly woman last seen near Block 603 in Woodlands

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 71-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Mdm Seet Geok Chye was last seen in the vicinity of Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 at about 8am on 2 March, according to a news release issued by SPF on 3 March.

Details about what she was wearing at the time were not disclosed in the release. A photo of her has also been circulated by the police as part of the appeal.

Members of the public who may have seen Mdm Seet or have any information about her whereabouts are urged to come forward.

Those with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Alternatively, information can be submitted online via the i-Witness portal at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

The SPF also assured the public that it would keep all information strictly confidential.

Missing Yishun man found after five days

Previously, an 82-year-old man who went missing in Yishun was found, thanks to the combined efforts of the police and the public.

Mr Low Kow, who had gone missing on 1 Feb, was found on 6 Feb after the police appealed to the general public for information on his whereabouts.

Coordinating Minister for National Security & Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam also highlighted the case in a Facebook post.

Mr Shanmugam later visited Mr Low in hospital, presenting his relatives with a hamper and two oranges.

He also gave Mr Low a red packet, saying they were given to all residents over 65 during a community event.

